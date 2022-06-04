Inside Kirkcaldy Dementia centre: Fifers tell of ‘peace of mind’ from lifeline service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside Kirkcaldy Dementia centre: Fifers tell of ‘peace of mind’ from lifeline service

By Claire Warrender
June 4 2022, 5.58am

Around 800 people are diagnosed with dementia every year in Fife.

The condition can affect people’s ability to remember, think and make decisions.

And the most common form is Alzheimer’s disease.

A diagnosis often prompts feelings of anxiety among people who have it and those who care for them.

But help is at hand, thanks to Alzheimer Scotland services across the region.

Alzheimer Scotland has relaunched its services across Fife. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

The organisation has just relaunched its offering after moving services online during the Covid pandemic.

And it has a huge resource centre next to Kirkcaldy bus station where you can drop in for advice or an informal chat.

It also organises a whole range of group activities all over Fife, including snooker, walking groups, music groups, fitness and football reminiscence.

We popped in to the Kirkcaldy dementia centre to speak to staff and volunteers about their work.

And we also spoke to two men who care for their wives about the support they receive, as well as to Kirkcaldy woman Jeanette Lewis, who has the condition.

Here’s what they had to say.

The Alzheimer Scotland staff: ‘We’re welcoming, friendly and informal’

Research shows that up to three quarters of people with dementia saw their condition deteriorate more quickly than expected during lockdown.

According to Alzheimer Scotland locality manager Caroline Mitchell-Wemyss, this is because most people with the condition rely on routine and social interaction.

Caroline is therefore delighted face-to-face services are back up and running.

Dementia adviser Faye Smart in action at the Kirkcaldy dementia centre
Dementia adviser Faye Smart in action at the Kirkcaldy dementia centre. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

“We would like to introduce more people to our service so we can help make sure no-one faces dementia alone,” she said.

“We have community groups, day care provision, outreach support, information and education available across Fife.

“And we have 23 staff, as well as a volunteer team, who are fab.”

Dementia adviser Faye Smart says anyone is welcome to get in touch, whether or not they have a diagnosis.

“We’re welcoming, friendly and informal,” she said.

“You can just pop in to the Kirkcaldy dementia resource centre or make an appointment to have a chat.

“We provide everything from a listening ear to signposting to other forms of support.”

The volunteer: ‘It’s so rewarding’

Morag McRaith, from Kirkcaldy, began volunteering with Alzheimer Scotland when her mum died of the condition in 2018.

She loves it and says she gets enormous satisfaction from helping others.

“I started with the arts and crafts group and then I was cooking lunches,” she said.

“I really enjoyed it and it helped me get over the loss of my mum.

Morag McRaith, centre, has been a volunteer since 2018.

“When the pandemic hit, that was it. The centre just closed and all the groups were stopped.

“I started as a telephone befriender to a lady called Judy, who lived on her own in Cairneyhill.

“I used to phone her every week and got to know a bit about her background.”

Judy is now in a care home but Morag still calls her each week for a chat.

Morag said she would encourage others to get involved in volunteering.

“It’s so rewarding,” she said.

“And it helps you as a person as well. I think you become more patient and more understanding.”

The carers: ‘The centre has given me peace of mind’

Ronnie Fenton from Cardenden cares for his wife Marilyn, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago.

The 72-year-old says the Kirkcaldy resource centre has helped both him and Marilyn.

“Before Covid, she came to the healthy hearts and hips group on a Tuesday,” he said.

“”They also have a flashback Friday where they ask people what they want to hear and see.

Ronnie Fenton speaks to other carers at the Kirkcaldy dementia centre
Ronnie chats to Ann Campbell, 88, from Kirkcaldy. Picture Steven Brown/DCTMedia.

“There’s music and comedy like Francie and Josie. That’s a good thing.”

And Ronnie has received practical support, such as help with applying for a blue disabled badge for his car.

“I had a hard time getting that and was refused the first time,” he said.

“Then they helped me fill in the form and I got the blue badge.

“If I’ve got any problems at all, they do their best to try to help me.

“And they have a carers’ meeting on a Thursday on the I-pad where we can talk to each other.

“Every person is at a different stage.”

Hugh Hoffman has received support from staff at the Kirkcaldy dementia centre
Carer Hugh Hoffman has received support at the Kirkcaldy dementia centre. He is pictured with Rae Swift, 71, from Glenrothes. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

He added: “Dementia is a horrible disease. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.

“But the centre has given me peace of mind.”

Hugh Hoffman, 78, from Ladybank, agrees.

He cared for wife Doris Rougvie before she moved to a care home and still receives support from the centre.

“There’s a lot of unknowns and Faye and Janine (dementia adviser Janine Adair) have been helpful with advice.

“They mentioned a couple of grant schemes I wouldn’t have known about otherwise and I’ve heard lots of positive things from other people.”

Jeanette Lewis: ‘Everybody is so nice’

Jeanette Lewis, from Kirkcaldy, has received support since getting her dementia diagnosis.

And the town’s resource centre has been a lifeline.

She says she didn’t realise she was displaying Alzheimer symptoms until someone else mentioned it to her.

Jeanette Lewis loves coming to Kirkcaldy dementia centre
Jeanette Lewis, from Kirkcaldy, thoroughly enjoys the groups at Kirkcaldy dementia centre Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“They recommended I come down here and I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said.

“I sometimes get the wrong times and the wrong dates but I do my best.”

Jeanette is involved in the Kirkcaldy social group and takes part in healthy heart and hips every week.

“There’s all different groups and we just have a big laugh,” she said.

“Is that not what we should be doing?

“Everybody in here is so nice. They really are.”

The Alzheimer Scotland Kirkcaldy Dementia Resource Centre is behind stance seven at the bus station.

Advisers Fay and Janine can be contacted on 01592 204541 or by email fifeservices@alzscot.org

Alzheimer Scotland also has a 24-hour national dementia helpline: 0808 808 3000.

