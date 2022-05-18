‘You’re not alone’: 4 tips for cancer patients in Dundee as cost of living and energy prices rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘You’re not alone’: 4 tips for cancer patients in Dundee as cost of living and energy prices rise

By Dawn Donaghey
May 18 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 18 2022, 11.29am
Post Thumbnail

As the cost of living soars, Macmillan Cancer Support in Dundee is bracing itself for a flood of people seeking financial support.

The charity gave £52,850 in grants to 150 cancer patients in the city last year, helping with essentials from energy bills to transport for hospital appointments.

In Angus, Macmillan provided £22,300 in grants to 62 cancer patients.

Many patients are putting their lives at risk by turning the heating down or cutting back on food, says the charity.

They expect demand for help to increase – and are sharing their tips for anyone struggling – as well as urging anyone in need to reach out to them.

Janice Preston, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Scotland, says: “I don’t think we’ve even touched the surface of how catastrophic this month’s increase in living costs are going to affect people facing a life-threatening illness.

“It shouldn’t be like this with a cancer diagnosis and we want to make sure people with cancer know Macmillan are here for them. You don’t have to struggle.”

4 top tips for help with cost of living crisis

If you are or a loved one are living with cancer Macmillan advises:

  1. Many people following a cancer diagnosis can apply for a one-off, means tested grant. Talk to your local Macmillan Welfare Rights Team – for Dundee advice call 01382 431 183 or 01382 431 103.
  2. If you’re on a Pre-Payment Metre (PPM) and worried you may run out of credit, contact your energy provider who may be able to add emergency credit to your account.
  3. Look into how you can maximise your income through benefits and grant advice. Billions of pounds of benefits go unclaimed each year. There are several options open to cancer patients, depending on your health, household, and financial situation.
  4. While Macmillan cannot give direct debt advice, they can explain the processes you will have to go through. They’ll signpost the best organisations and trust funds to help with debt. Call Macmillan Cancer Support’s financial support teams on 0808 808 00 00, free of charge, seven days a week. Peer-to-peer support is also available 24 hours a day via Macmillan’s Online Community and more information on support can be found here.

Janice Preston adds: “Please pick up the phone and call our support line.

“Someone will listen and discuss your needs. Or contact your local Welfare Rights Team.

“You’re not alone – there’s help and support here for you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]