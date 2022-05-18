‘You’re not alone’: 4 tips for cancer patients in Dundee as cost of living and energy prices rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the cost of living soars, Macmillan Cancer Support in Dundee is bracing itself for a flood of people seeking financial support.

The charity gave £52,850 in grants to 150 cancer patients in the city last year, helping with essentials from energy bills to transport for hospital appointments.

In Angus, Macmillan provided £22,300 in grants to 62 cancer patients.

Many patients are putting their lives at risk by turning the heating down or cutting back on food, says the charity.

They expect demand for help to increase – and are sharing their tips for anyone struggling – as well as urging anyone in need to reach out to them.

Janice Preston, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Scotland, says: “I don’t think we’ve even touched the surface of how catastrophic this month’s increase in living costs are going to affect people facing a life-threatening illness.

“It shouldn’t be like this with a cancer diagnosis and we want to make sure people with cancer know Macmillan are here for them. You don’t have to struggle.”

4 top tips for help with cost of living crisis

If you are or a loved one are living with cancer Macmillan advises:

Many people following a cancer diagnosis can apply for a one-off, means tested grant. Talk to your local Macmillan Welfare Rights Team – for Dundee advice call 01382 431 183 or 01382 431 103. If you’re on a Pre-Payment Metre (PPM) and worried you may run out of credit, contact your energy provider who may be able to add emergency credit to your account. Look into how you can maximise your income through benefits and grant advice. Billions of pounds of benefits go unclaimed each year. There are several options open to cancer patients, depending on your health, household, and financial situation. While Macmillan cannot give direct debt advice, they can explain the processes you will have to go through. They’ll signpost the best organisations and trust funds to help with debt. Call Macmillan Cancer Support’s financial support teams on 0808 808 00 00, free of charge, seven days a week. Peer-to-peer support is also available 24 hours a day via Macmillan’s Online Community and more information on support can be found here.

Janice Preston adds: “Please pick up the phone and call our support line.

“Someone will listen and discuss your needs. Or contact your local Welfare Rights Team.

“You’re not alone – there’s help and support here for you.”