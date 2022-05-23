Monkeypox confirmed in Scotland: Symptoms and risks explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monkeypox confirmed in Scotland: Symptoms and risks explained

By Dawn Donaghey
May 23 2022, 11.32am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.13pm
Post Thumbnail

Scotland has its first confirmed case of the monkeypox virus.

Public Health Scotland says there is now one confirmed case in the country.

The individual is receiving care and treatment appropriate to their condition and contact tracing is under way.

Last week 11 new cases of monkeypox were identified in the UK and as of May 20, that brought the total to 20 cases recorded.

But what is monkeypox, what are the symptoms and who is at risk?

Here’s what you need to know.

Monkeypox lesions.

Monkeypox cases are usually found in West Africa, and the virus does not often spread elsewhere.

Globally, as of the end of last week, 127 cases had been reported in 16 countries.

Outbreaks have been reported in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United States, prompting concern among public health experts.

The disease, which was first discovered in monkeys, is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

  • fever
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • backache
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • chills
  • exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, which then spreads to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The monkeypox virus.

The rash can look like chickenpox or syphilis, and scabs can form which then fall off.

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.

What has happened in the UK?

The cases in the UK are not all one cluster, with separate cases springing up that are unconnected.

The first case identified was in a person who had returned from Nigeria but other cases are unrelated to travel, suggesting there is community transmission.

Several cases have been confirmed in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men who have attended sexual health services.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid. House of Commons/PA Wire.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted on Friday that 11 new cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in the UK, bringing the current total to 20.

And today, the first confirmed case in Scotland was announced by Public Health Scotland.

How is it transmitted?

Monkeypox is not normally a sexually-transmitted infection.

But it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash.

And also through the coughs and sneezes of somebody with the infection.

What does Public Health Scotland say?

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS explains:
“Public Health Scotland is aware of an individual in Scotland who is confirmed to have monkeypox.

“The affected individual is being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.

“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.

“The overall risk to the general public is low.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

The UKHSA is carrying out contact tracing of people who have been in close contact with the affected.

