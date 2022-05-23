16 pictures from Glamis Castle’s food and drink festival in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

16 pictures from Glamis Castle’s food and drink festival in Angus

More than 600 people flocked to the grounds of Glamis Castle yesterday in support of local businesses at the venue's food and drink festival.
By Julia Bryce
May 23 2022, 11.45am Updated: May 23 2022, 1.49pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Glamis Castle Food and Drink Festival
Charlene and Scott Dickson with their daughter Grace and dog Ralph. Picture credit: Steve MacDougall/ DCT Media.

More than 600 people flocked to the grounds of Glamis Castle yesterday in support of local businesses at the venue’s food and drink festival.

Celebrating the quality of food and drink producers across the Angus region, couples, individuals and families came out in mass to support vendors who were showcasing their fare.

The event took place from 11am to 4pm and although customers and exhibitors battled sporadic showers throughout the day, many left happy with multiple bags of local produce.

As part of their 650th anniversary celebrations Glamis Castle launched a small batch gin made in collaboration with local distillers The Gin Bothy. The gin has been made using natural botanical ingredients sourced in the castle’s walled garden including juniper, grapes and verbena.

The Castle Kitchen Restaurant was also open for visitors looking to sit down for a coffee or a spot of lunch, and the Hub Café provided a range of takeaway hot and cold drinks and snacks for those looking to eat on the move.

There were 19 traders in total at the event including Tayport Distillery, Carnoustie Distillery, The Pie House Ltd, Kilted Fudge Company, Casa Di Gelato, Murray McBay Shellfish Merchants and Pitscandly Farm. La Sicilyana also hosted two wine workshops.

Did you attend the event? See if you’ve been featured in our photo diary below!

Pictures from Glamis Castle’s Food and Drink Festival

Bill and Les Nicoll from Forfar.
Mohammed Kunhi with his son Shafeeq Mohammed and grandson Tanysh Mohammed (aged 5) visiting from Dubai.
Adele and Ronnie Shaw with daughters (left) Adele-Frances Shaw (aged eight)  and (right) Sharvani Shaw (aged five) from Montrose.
Kinder Bueno Belgian waffle.
Jack Spink and Sarah Boyle with dogs Red (left) and Blu (right) from Arbroath.
Carl Lewis, Melissa Leslie and son Samuel Lewis (three months) and their dog Peanut from Arbroath.
Katrin Wilson and Lee Braes with dog Junior from Montrose.
Callum Howie (aged 11) with his mum Louise Howie who are originally from Canada and now live in Forres.
Margaret Cowley from Brechin and her daughter-in-law Katy Ross from Montrose.
Lots of people flocked to the event on Sunday.
Customers queuing to purchase goods.
The busy La Sicilyana stall.
Fudge was a popular choice at the event.
Coffee and gelato was also available.

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier