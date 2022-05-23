16 pictures from Glamis Castle’s food and drink festival in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 600 people flocked to the grounds of Glamis Castle yesterday in support of local businesses at the venue’s food and drink festival.

Celebrating the quality of food and drink producers across the Angus region, couples, individuals and families came out in mass to support vendors who were showcasing their fare.

The event took place from 11am to 4pm and although customers and exhibitors battled sporadic showers throughout the day, many left happy with multiple bags of local produce.

As part of their 650th anniversary celebrations Glamis Castle launched a small batch gin made in collaboration with local distillers The Gin Bothy. The gin has been made using natural botanical ingredients sourced in the castle’s walled garden including juniper, grapes and verbena.

The Castle Kitchen Restaurant was also open for visitors looking to sit down for a coffee or a spot of lunch, and the Hub Café provided a range of takeaway hot and cold drinks and snacks for those looking to eat on the move.

There were 19 traders in total at the event including Tayport Distillery, Carnoustie Distillery, The Pie House Ltd, Kilted Fudge Company, Casa Di Gelato, Murray McBay Shellfish Merchants and Pitscandly Farm. La Sicilyana also hosted two wine workshops.

