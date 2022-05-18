Perthshire hotel’s fine dining restaurant Eòlas bags 2 AA Rosette

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Perthshire’s newest fine dining venues has been awarded a second AA Rosette just weeks after opening.

Eòlas, located at the Murrayshall Country Estate at Scone near Perth, received its second rosette after being recognised as an “excellent restaurant that aims for and achieves higher standards and better consistency”.

Launching last month at the start of April, the restaurant is part of the estate’s £30 million investment and is focused on offering fresh, seasonal, local food with a Highland twist.

An AA inspector had to visit the hotel at least once and mark it for it to receive the two rosettes.

It was earlier this week that the hotel was notified that they had been awarded the accolade.

Murrayshall was awarded its first Rosette in 2016.

The long-established Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

According to the AA, about 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one Rosette and above.

Eòlas’ offering

As well an a la carte offering, Eòlas also boasts a tasting menu option and each month Murrayshall hosts at least one food or drink-based event.

This month there will be a celebration of Tayside asparagus in the restaurant, which was the former Lynedoch Brasserie, from May 19-22 followed by a Perthshire Berries celebration menu in July.

On the main menu guests will find dishes such as foie gras, cured and smoked duck terrine served with pistachio and honey berries, and Megrim sole roasted on the bone with shellfish fricassee, sea vegetables and a Champagne butter sauce.

General manager Gary Silcock, who previously worked at Gleneagles in Perthshire and the La Manga Club in Spain, is delighted at the news.

He said: “This latest recognition of the quality of our fine dining experience is a tribute to the culinary skills of head chef, Craig Jackson, who insists on using the best local ingredients.

“It also complements the huge improvements which have been made at Murrayshall, including investments in staff, training and service quality, and sets us firmly on the road to further dining honours.”

Building for success

The venue’s success follows the historic 365-acre country estate’s move into the luxury boutique hotel market last year, the appointment of a senior management team with extensive high level experience of five-star resorts and substantial investments into the property including its two parkland golf courses.

Earlier this year Murrayshall – which dates back to 1664 – appointed Fiona Pugh as head of food and beverage.

She was previously at Gleneagles for more than 16 years and latterly general manager for Heritage Portfolio at the V&A Dundee.

The team was further strengthened by the appointment as senior food and beverage manager of Christopher Peck who previously worked with Fiona at Gleneagles.

Fiona added: “Guest feedback on the new Eolas restaurant has been excellent. Murrayshall’s central location is attracting more and more food and drink lovers from a wide area who enjoy not only the food and drink but also the magnificent setting.

“We are now firmly established as the best hotel in the Perth area.”

