Perthshire hotel’s fine dining restaurant Eòlas bags 2 AA Rosette

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Perthshire hotel’s fine dining restaurant Eòlas bags 2 AA Rosette

One of Perthshire’s newest fine dining venues has been awarded a second AA Rosette just weeks after opening.
By Julia Bryce
May 18 2022, 11.45am Updated: May 18 2022, 2.43pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
From left: Head chef Craig Jackson with sous chef Paul Palombo.
From left: Head chef Craig Jackson with sous chef Paul Palombo.

One of Perthshire’s newest fine dining venues has been awarded a second AA Rosette just weeks after opening.

Eòlas, located at the Murrayshall Country Estate at Scone near Perth, received its second rosette after being recognised as an “excellent restaurant that aims for and achieves higher standards and better consistency”.

Launching last month at the start of April, the restaurant is part of the estate’s £30 million investment and is focused on offering fresh, seasonal, local food with a Highland twist.

An AA inspector had to visit the hotel at least once and mark it for it to receive the two rosettes.

Eólas
Murrayshall Country Estate & Golf Club near Perth.

It was earlier this week that the hotel was notified that they had been awarded the accolade.

Murrayshall was awarded its first Rosette in 2016.

The long-established Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK.

According to the AA, about 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one Rosette and above.

Eòlas’ offering

As well an a la carte offering, Eòlas also boasts a tasting menu option and each month Murrayshall hosts at least one food or drink-based event.

This month there will be a celebration of Tayside asparagus in the restaurant, which was the former Lynedoch Brasserie, from May 19-22 followed by a Perthshire Berries celebration menu in July.

On the main menu guests will find dishes such as foie gras, cured and smoked duck terrine served with pistachio and honey berries, and Megrim sole roasted on the bone with shellfish fricassee, sea vegetables and a Champagne butter sauce.

One of the dishes.

General manager Gary Silcock, who previously worked at Gleneagles in Perthshire and the La Manga Club in Spain, is delighted at the news.

He said: “This latest recognition of the quality of our fine dining experience is a tribute to the culinary skills of head chef, Craig Jackson, who insists on using the best local ingredients.

“It also complements the huge improvements which have been made at Murrayshall, including investments in staff, training and service quality, and sets us firmly on the road to further dining honours.”

Eólas
Inside the restaurant.

Building for success

The venue’s success follows the historic 365-acre country estate’s move into the luxury boutique hotel market last year, the appointment of a senior management team with extensive high level experience of five-star resorts and substantial investments into the property including its two parkland golf courses.

Earlier this year Murrayshall – which dates back to 1664 – appointed Fiona Pugh as head of food and beverage.

She was previously at Gleneagles for more than 16 years and latterly general manager for Heritage Portfolio at the V&A Dundee.

Posted by Murrayshall Country House Hotel & Golf Club on Tuesday, 26 April 2022

The team was further strengthened by the appointment as senior food and beverage manager of Christopher Peck who previously worked with Fiona at Gleneagles.

Fiona added: “Guest feedback on the new Eolas restaurant has been excellent. Murrayshall’s central location is attracting more and more food and drink lovers from a wide area who enjoy not only the food and drink but also the magnificent setting.

“We are now firmly established as the best hotel in the Perth area.”

For more local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier