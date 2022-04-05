New restaurant Eólas opens as part of Murrayshall Country Estate’s £30 million pound investment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a rebrand of their dining experience, Murrayshall Country Estate and Golf Club in Perth has now opened its doors to their newest eatery Eólas.

The change to the venue was a result of an on-going refurbishment and rebranding of the entire estate, and raising the level of service with a more experienced team.

Originally the venue was known as Lynedoch Brasserie and the food was originally focused around French and British cuisine.

Throughout the summer month of 2021, the restaurant underwent a significant rebrand process as past of their larger plans to increase the profile of the venue.

With plans to spend in the region of £20-30 million, the objective for the venue is to ensure Murrayshall is performing as a luxury boutique hotel.

Fine dining

Pronounced olas, Eólas means “experience” in Gaelic and will specialise in Scottish Highland cuisine at Murrayshall.

The new restaurant opened its doors on Saturday and serves up a range of fine dining courses which can be paired with wines.

Speaking with director of sales and marketing at Murrayshall, Calum Crichton said: “Eólas is replacing Lynedoch Brasserie, with the kitchen being headed up by Craig Jackson who has worked there for 18 years.

“He worked here when it was the Old Masters Restaurant and it has 2 Rosettes.

“That’s the ambition, to really push for those two or three rosettes eventually.

“We want to try to move away from being a hotel restaurant. We want Eólas to have its own identity, and people to understand what the restaurant has to offer.”

Highland food

With the larder of Perthshire at their fingertips, the kitchen team are looking forward to bringing innovative, exciting dishes to diners.

Calum says the location of the restaurant means they will have access to a range of quality ingredients which will allow for more seasonal cooking.

The menu is priced at two courses for £32 and three courses for £40, and there is also an option to enjoy the tasting menu which includes canapes and four courses for £45, alongside paired wines for the meal.

On the a la carte menu guests can expect to see dishes such as smoked Scottish salmon with Katy Rodger’s crowdie, cucumber and caviar, foie gras, roast or poached quail breast or scallops to name a few.

And a slow roast sirloin of Scotch beef Smoked brisket ragout with a Yorkshire pudding, cep puree and red wine jus, wood pigeon, pork fillet and a spiced chickpea panisse are just some of the mains.

For dessert you can enjoy chocolate and orange torte, a selection of cheeses, apple crumble soufflé and a rhubarb soufflé plus more.

The tasting menu is a set menu and there is also a Sunday lunch menu.

No stuffy dress code

Despite the luxury experience, Calum explained that they want to avoid the strict dress code aspect of the venue, and let residents and non-residents both enjoy their experience.

Calum explained: “The food is higher end and refined but we don’t want to go into that stuffy dress code.

“It is more about the food itself, and with its Gaelic meaning we are really looking at that experience and what the team can bring to you on that journey you take with us as a guest.”

The venue will be open seven days a week for dinner from 6-8:30pm.

Address: Murrayshall Country House Hotel & Golf Club, Scone, Perth, PH2 7PH

More from food and drink…