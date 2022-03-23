10 hospitality venues forced to close in Tayside and Fife during pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today marks the anniversary of when the UK went into its first lockdown on March 23 2022.

There were shortages of chopped tomatoes and pasta and numerous individuals invested in brushing up on our bread making and baking skills.

Many of us even jumped on Zoom calls to take part in cocktail masterclasses and cooking demonstrations.

However at the start of the pandemic, hospitality venues were forced to close, with some unable to operate even when restrictions started to ease due how they had been set up and staff needing to isolate.

While some in Tayside and Fife adapted and battered on offering takeaway services, others shut up shop and have never reopened since.

We’ve outlines those venues that were lost to the struggles the pandemic has presented, although there is the odd happy ending as one or two have since reopened.

Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy – Dundee

The Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy closed its doors when it was sold in January 2021.

Owner Heather took to social media to announce the news she had left the industry to concentrate on her family.

The venue was a popular pit stop for coffee and delicious baked goods, and many loyal customers were sad to see it close.

It is now the Angus Grill and Larder which opened in January this year.

Muchacha – Dundee

The Mexican restaurant on Nethergate in the city centre closed its doors in May 2020, just a few months after the pandemic hit the UK.

They served up nachos, burritos, quesadillas and more.

The venue was small inside with just a few tables, and while it was popular for takeaway orders, the venue wasn’t able to sustain itself and was forced to shut.

Shaheen – Dundee

Owned by Mr D Ghatak, Shaheen Indian restaurant and takeaway in Dundee’s city centre was another victim of the challenges on hospitality the pandemic posed.

Then-manager Sanat Ghatak said he feared for the business in the coming weeks after the first lockdown was announced, but it wasn’t until August 2021 that the venue closed its doors.

The Palais Tea Room – Dundee

It was September 2020 when the team behind The Palais Tea Room on Union Street were forced to shut up shop after six successful years.

The small venue was unable to operate safely with the strict restrictions and guidelines in place and the team referred many of their customers as “friends” due to their loyal, continued support.

The venue boasted pictures of Dundee from years gone by that people would reminisce about including the Palais Dance Hall and more.

It now operates as a food catering business from its sister venue, The Quay, and serves up afternoon teas, cakes and other delicious baked goods, too.

The Bothy – Perth

It was June 2021 when The Bothy on Perth’s Kinnoull Street was closed with immediate effect by parent company G1 Group.

However, there is a happy ending to this tale as despite locals fearing it was closed for good, the venue has just reopened to the public and customers can now, once again, enjoy the Scottish produce the venue proudly serves up.

Cafe Biba – Perth

Another Perth casualty was popular cafe, Biba.

The owners made the “difficult decision” not to renew the lease on the King Edward Street eatery at the tail end of last year, which saw the venue close in October 2021.

Loyal customers were saddened to hear the news and supported the cafe until its last day of trading on October 2.

Frankie and Benny’s St Catherine’s Retail Park – Perth (also Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy)

Lovers of Italian-American restaurant chain Frankie and Benny’s were left disappointed in July 2020 when the parent firm revealed that scores of their diners would be closing across the UK.

Perth and Kirkcaldy branches of the firm closed while the Dundee and Dunfermline venues were spared the axe.

All restaurants had been temporarily closed when the pandemic first hit in March, but it was the Perth St Catherine’s Retail Park premises along with the Central Retail Park branch in Kirkcaldy that remained closed.

The Green Room Wee Bar – Perth

Known for its live music and great atmosphere, local favourite The Green Room Wee Bar closed its doors in December 2020.

Located on Canal Street in the heart of Perth, the pub served 80 different beers from around the world and contained six cask ales.

Despite trying to stay open with their weekly pub quiz and open mic, the venue sadly became another casualty of the pandemic.

Peppo’s Harbour Chip Bar – Arbroath

After 70 years of serving fish and chips to the Arbroath community, Peppo’s finally closed its doors in October last year when the owners retired.

Peppo’s has been in the Orsi family since 1951, when Frank and John’s father Giuseppe established the business.

The venue was visited by the likes of comedian Billy Connolly and actor Donald Sutherland, but it was their loyal customers who kept them going all those years.

The eatery was bought over by Gary Smith who has now opened The Harbour Fish and Chips at the same location.

The Haarbour – St Andrews

The St Andrews-based fish and chip shop was shut permanently by owner and MasterChef finalist Dean Banks in August 2021. It has been shut for a few months before the announcement was made officially.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, a “gutted” Mr Banks took to social media to announce the news.

He said: “We have been closed for a few months now however I wanted to make sure everyone knew this if you didn’t already know.”

After giving full refunds to cash vouchers he commented:“Haarbour was a vision of mine since I began my career, so we will push to reopen in a new site in the near future.”

