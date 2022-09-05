All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clinics across Tayside and Fife begin delivering autumn/winter Covid and flu vaccines today.

But who will receive a Covid booster vaccine this autumn?

What are the vaccines on offer for the booster jab?

And what’s happening with the flu vaccine?

We’re answering all your questions about the autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme.

Who is eligible for a Covid booster vaccine?

Following advice on the winter Covid-19 booster programme from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those eligible for a booster this autumn are:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including those who are pregnant

those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

carers aged 16-49 years.

Those who are eligible for a booster should wait to be contacted or called forward for it.

Elderly care home residents are among the first to receive the jab.

Invitations will have been sent to all over 65s by the end of the week.

Anyone under 65 will be notified about their appointment in due course.

Frontline health and social care workers can now book appointments through the online portal.

Vaccine clinics will be operating locally throughout Tayside and Fife. The location of your vaccine clinic will be included on your appointment letter.

Which vaccine will I get?

Last month it was announced a new Covid vaccine has been approved for use as part of Scotland’s autumn/winter booster programme.

The new Moderna mRNA bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine has been approved for use in anyone aged 18 and older.

It targets both the original version of Covid and the Omicron BA.1 variant, which first emerged in South Africa in November 2021.

Doses of the new dual vaccine will be distributed in Scotland. However, it is not currently known how many will be allocated to Scotland.

Some receiving a booster this year will get the original Moderna vaccine or Pfizer. Novavax may be used when no alternative is available.

What about the flu vaccine?

Those eligible for a Covid booster and the flu vaccine will receive both jabs at the same time, wherever possible.

More information for those who usually get a flu vaccine but are not currently eligible for a Covid booster vaccine will be given in due course.