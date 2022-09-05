All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside and Fife

By Saskia Harper
September 5 2022, 12.36pm
Scotland's autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme begins today.
Clinics across Tayside and Fife begin delivering autumn/winter Covid and flu vaccines today.

But who will receive a Covid booster vaccine this autumn?

What are the vaccines on offer for the booster jab?

And what’s happening with the flu vaccine?

We’re answering all your questions about the autumn/winter Covid booster vaccine programme.

Who is eligible for a Covid booster vaccine?

Following advice on the winter Covid-19 booster programme from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those eligible for a booster this autumn are:

  • residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
  • frontline health and social care workers
  • all adults aged 50 years and over
  • those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including those who are pregnant
  • those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
  • carers aged 16-49 years.

Those who are eligible for a booster should wait to be contacted or called forward for it.

Elderly care home residents are among the first to receive the jab.

A man getting a jab in his arm
Vaccine clinics will be operating throughout Tayside and Fife.

Invitations will have been sent to all over 65s by the end of the week.

Anyone under 65 will be notified about their appointment in due course.

Frontline health and social care workers can now book appointments through the online portal.

Vaccine clinics will be operating locally throughout Tayside and Fife. The location of your vaccine clinic will be included on your appointment letter.

Which vaccine will I get?

Last month it was announced a new Covid vaccine has been approved for use as part of Scotland’s autumn/winter booster programme.

The new Moderna mRNA bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine has been approved for use in anyone aged 18 and older.

It targets both the original version of Covid and the Omicron BA.1 variant, which first emerged in South Africa in November 2021.

A new Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in Scotland. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel.

Doses of the new dual vaccine will be distributed in Scotland. However, it is not currently known how many will be allocated to Scotland.

Some receiving a booster this year will get the original Moderna vaccine or Pfizer. Novavax may be used when no alternative is available.

What about the flu vaccine?

Those eligible for a Covid booster and the flu vaccine will receive both jabs at the same time, wherever possible.

More information for those who usually get a flu vaccine but are not currently eligible for a Covid booster vaccine will be given in due course.

