Angus couple launch free magazine after ‘living for days off’ made them unhappy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus couple who realised their ‘dream jobs’ didn’t bring happiness, have launched a free magazine to help others transform their own lives and mental health.

Kaigan Carrie, who grew up in Carnoustie, and partner Rob Hosking, formerly a police officer in Brechin, are self-funding the publication and hope to inspire others who are ‘living for days off’.

“After school in Carnoustie and Arbroath I did a degree in policing at Abertay University,” Kaigan explains.

“Joining the police was my dream when I was young. And I knew that whatever I did in life I wanted to give 100%.”

But Kaigan, 30, says she began to realise being in the police would not make her happy.

“It is a hierarchical system and I knew I wouldn’t be able to give my all to it because I would grow to resent it, and the lack of freedom.

“I felt if I joined I’d be going down the path of living for days off. This life is so precious and short that we need to do as much with it as possible.

‘Going against what I thought I should do’

“But it was a hard decision because I felt like I was going against what I’d always thought I should do.”

Instead Kaigan went to work in America as a crime scene teacher and in the criminal justice system in Australia. She became interested in prison reform.

“I realised I’m here to help others with their wellbeing,” she continues.

“I came back to Scotland, did a Masters, and became passionate about prison officer wellbeing.

“I started a podcast on it and that fed into starting Rise Of Happiness magazine.

“I saw too many people around us who weren’t happy, even though on the outside they may seem like they have it all.”

‘Good career and good pension’

Rob’s desire to help others was similar to Kaigan’s. And after meeting in 2020 they realised there was a need for mental health support, which led to the magazine idea.

Rob explains: “My family, who live in Forfar, were either military or police so I thought I should join too.

“I was in the police in Brechin and served for five years. It was never something I was passionate about though.

“Everyone around me said ‘you’ve got a good career, a good pension’. It made me think ‘well I must be doing life right’ because everyone seems to think so.”

But Rob, 30, believes staying in a job he disliked changed his personality and had a detrimental effect on his health.

“I was lost, struggling with my mental health,” he says. “But I kept going. I was witnessing traumatic incidents but never felt I could speak about it.

‘My body was telling me to change’

“I began living for the days off. But when they came I was still so negative, feeling things were against me, hating the world almost.

“I wasn’t the fun loving person I once was. My negativity manifested in physical injuries.

“I had a knee injury which became worse and I eventually struggled to walk. I had to then take time off work.

“I realised my body was telling me ‘something needs to change’.”

Rob left the police in 2019 and the couple moved to Spain during lockdown.

‘What can you do today to make life better?’

“I realised there I wanted to enjoy life, travel more and help other people with their mental health.

“Sometimes you need to put aside the fear of change and take two steps back to take one forward,” he says.

Kaigan agrees: “Our advice is to think about what makes you happy and do it. Reflect, what can you do today to make your life better?

“You don’t need to quit your job or change everything overnight,” she continues.

“Just thinking about what matters, and what you’re passionate about, will lead you to more happiness.

Finding happiness

“It might be seeing family and friends more; avoiding energy-suckers; walking in beautiful Dundee and Angus by the water; finding micro-moments of happiness.

“The articles in our magazine are written by people who have faced their own struggles, and there are also expert tips and advice.”

Rob and Kaigan are currently working flexibly for the civil service and living in Manchester, while publishing the magazine and planning their next adventure.

“We both absolutely love to travel, it’s our biggest passion,” Kaigan explains. “We’re into mindfulness, meditation and yoga.”

Rob adds: “There’s still such stigma surrounding mental health. We want to build a community through telling other people’s stories in the magazine.

“And show that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Rise Of Happiness magazine is available free online. Print copies are available at some Andy’s Man Clubs and to order for health and wellbeing outlets, events and mental health charities and spaces.