Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%

Covid cases in Dundee have shot up almost 90% compared with last week, while numbers across the rest of Courier country have mostly decreased.

Between September 24 and 30, 72 people in the city tested positive compared with just 35 the week before. This is an 89.5% increase.

Cases in Perth and Kinross rose slightly, by 2.2% compared with the week before. This week saw 94 people confirm a positive test, compared with 91 last week.

Elsewhere though, cases are decreasing. In Fife, cases fell by 5.5%, with 225 people testing positive across the region. Last week, the figure was 233.

And in Angus, 45 people confirmed a positive test, with cases falling by 10% compared with the week before, which saw 50 people test positive.

What are Covid case numbers nationally?

This week the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed one in 45 Scots tested positive in the week ending September 24.

This is compared with also one in 45 the week before.

The ONS says the trend is still “uncertain” in Scotland, meaning it’s unsure whether cases are currently increasing or decreasing.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland was 113,000. This means around 2.15% of the population tested positive.

In England one in 50 tested positive the same week. The figures were one in 50 in Wales and one in 40 in Northern Ireland.

It means Scotland no longer had the largest estimated average ratio of the population in the UK testing positive for Covid-19 last week, with this now being Northern Ireland.

According to Public Health Scotland, in the week ending October 2, there were:

On average 744 patients in hospital with Covid-19, a 12% increase from the previous week ending 25 September 2022 (664)

19 new admissions to ICUs with a laboratory-confirmed test of Covid-19, a decrease of 8 from the previous week.

And according to National Records of Scotland, as of October 2, there were 45 deaths involving Covid-19 (12 more than the previous week).

This means there have been a total of 15,781 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

What is the picture across the UK?

Deaths in the UK have decreased, with 274 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending 23 September 2022.

This is down from 348 in the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid accounted for 2.7% of all deaths in the UK in the latest week; a decrease from 2.9% the previous week.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 205,051 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate – either as the leading cause of death, or where the death had a different underlying cause.