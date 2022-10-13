NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region ‘the assault capital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region ‘the assault capital’

By Saskia Harper
October 13 2022, 2.57pm Updated: October 13 2022, 8.14pm
Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Tayside has the worst A&E rate for assault victims.

Tayside has the highest rate of people being admitted to hospital following an assault in Scotland, new figures have revealed.

The new stats, from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show the admission rate of 51.2 per 100,000 people in the area is significantly higher than all other health board areas.

It is also well above the national average.

The statistics showed there were a total of 214 assault admissions in 2021/22, including 31 involving a sharp object.

It’s the first time NHS Tayside has topped the table for emergency admissions following assaults.

The 214 assaults which led to hospital care in Tayside is also the highest in the area in a decade.

The PHS report also showed there were six deaths from assault in Tayside in 2021.

That’s a rate of 1.4 per 100,000, which is also the joint highest in Scotland, along with Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The figures also showed Fife to be in fourth place, with 37.6 per 100,000 admitted to A&E following an assault.

Four deaths occurred in Fife from assault.

Glasgow was second in the table with an admission rate of 41.9 per 100,000 people, followed by Lanarkshire with 38.6 per 100,000.

‘We need to see an urgent improvement’

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden said: “It’s very concerning that Tayside appears to have become the assault capital of Scotland.

“The fact more emergency admissions per head occurred here than anywhere else should be a huge wake-up call to authorities.

“Hospital staff have enough to endure without having to deal with all of these avoidable admissions, and police in the area clearly have a bigger job than ever in attempting to deal with this.

Sign for Ninewells Hospital A&E.
NHS Tayside has an assault admission rate of 51.2 per 100,000 people.

“There will be a number of reasons for the rise in admissions of this type across Tayside.

“One of those will be a justice system that has just been too soft on criminals for too long, meaning sufficient punishment and deterrence measures are not in place, and haven’t been for some time.

“For the sake of these victims, and society in general, we need to see an urgent improvement in these statistics.”

‘Scotland takes a public health approach’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Tackling any form of violence is a key priority.

“Scotland takes a public health approach to tackling violence which focuses on tackling the root causes of violence rather than just treating the symptoms.

“The Scottish Government has invested more than £24 million in violence reduction since 2008, including over £2 million during 2022-23.

“We continue to support the work of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, Medics Against Violence, Mentors in Violence Prevention, and No Knives Better Lives and Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

“Our partnership work continues to target and support key groups who are disproportionally affected by unintentional harm in Scotland to raise awareness and focus initiatives to support those who are most at risk, including older people, young children and those living in areas of increased deprivation.”

