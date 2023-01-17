Angus woman’s journey from despair to counsellor – as self-harm support service launches in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus woman who struggled with her mental health as a teenager is helping launch a new self-harm support service in Dundee for young people.

Kayleigh Wanless from Brechin often hid her experiences with mental ill health and self-harm when she was growing up.

“When I was a teenager and started high school, I found myself struggling,” Kayleigh, now 26, explains.

“It was very hard to see past one day to the possibilities of the next. And I became depressed and used self-harm as a coping mechanism.”

As one of three peer counsellors for Penumbra’s new service in Dundee, she’s helping young people find a way through distress.

Here, Kayleigh shares her advice for those in need of help.

Kayleigh, a Dundee University graduate, says: “Penumbra has an adult self-harm service already in Dundee.

“We know self-harm is also very prevalent in young people, the need for support for them is just as great.

Dedicated support for younger age group

“Self-harm is a complex response to difficult or distressing feelings.

“The new dedicated service that I work in is for young people between 12-18 years old who need support to manage the impact of self-harm,” Kayleigh says.

“As a mental health and wellbeing peer practitioner I provide one-to-one support to young people who need help in coping with their self-harm.”

Being a peer means Kayleigh has a personal experience of mental ill health.

“This means that although we don’t know how you’re feeling exactly, we can empathise because we’ve been in similar situations,” she says.

With pressure on CAMHS waiting lists and Dundee’s mental health crisis centre delays, the new service is much-needed.

“I always had to hide it due to the stigma from society,” Kayleigh explains.

‘Inspired by the help I was given’

“A lot of young people feel very disconnected from the people around them and unable to reach out for help.

“We can provide that help with our peer practitioners.

“Importantly, young people are given a place to speak and be fully listened to by someone impartial and completely non-judgmental.

“I got help from professionals to try to find different ways to process my emotions.

“And it took a lot of determination over time to feel more in control.

“I felt so inspired by help I’d been given that I wanted to be that person for others feeling the same way.”

The service is part of Self-Harm Network Scotland, a pilot partnership between Penumbra Mental Health, other third sector partners and the Scottish Government.

‘Things can get better, they did for me’

Support is tailored to suit each young person so face to face meetings in the city centre (at 9 Tay Square) are available, or phone or video calls if they prefer.

“We can also organise meetings within the young person’s school if needed. There is no pressure,” Kayleigh adds.

“I feel it’s a complete honour to be part of a person’s recovery and help them to realise their full potential.

“I hope to be someone who can show young people things can get better. They did for me and things can get better for others too.

“It was amazing to realise that in a peer role my negative life experiences would be a strength to myself and to others.”

Kayleigh’s advice if you need help

“If you, or a young person you know, are experiencing self-harm, please contact us,” she says.

“I know it can be hard to have that first conversation or reach out. But our team are really friendly and come with no judgement.

“We’re open to self-referrals. If you’d like to refer yourself/a young person we would love to speak with you. Please email SHNSDundee@penumbra.org.uk

“Having someone to confide in, or who knows what you’re going through and can hold your hand through it really does help.”

For more information see Penumbra’s website here.