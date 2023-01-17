Angus woman’s journey from despair to counsellor – as self-harm support service launches in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus woman’s journey from despair to counsellor – as self-harm support service launches in Dundee

By Dawn Donaghey
January 17 2023, 5.53am Updated: January 17 2023, 10.40am
Kayleigh Wanless, who is using her past experience with mental ill health to help young people in Dundee.
Kayleigh Wanless is using her past experience with mental ill health to help young people in Dundee.

An Angus woman who struggled with her mental health as a teenager is helping launch a new self-harm support service in Dundee for young people.

Kayleigh Wanless from Brechin often hid her experiences with mental ill health and self-harm when she was growing up.

“When I was a teenager and started high school, I found myself struggling,” Kayleigh, now 26, explains.

“It was very hard to see past one day to the possibilities of the next. And I became depressed and used self-harm as a coping mechanism.”

As one of three peer counsellors for Penumbra’s new service in Dundee, she’s helping young people find a way through distress.

Here, Kayleigh shares her advice for those in need of help.

Kayleigh Wanless, Nic Savage and Heather Smith - Penumbra's peer counsellors in Dundee.
Kayleigh Wanless, Nic Savage and Heather Smith – Penumbra’s peer counsellors in Dundee. Image: Penumbra

Kayleigh, a Dundee University graduate, says: “Penumbra has an adult self-harm service already in Dundee.

“We know self-harm is also very prevalent in young people, the need for support for them is just as great.

Dedicated support for younger age group

“Self-harm is a complex response to difficult or distressing feelings.

“The new dedicated service that I work in is for young people between 12-18 years old who need support to manage the impact of self-harm,” Kayleigh says.

“As a mental health and wellbeing peer practitioner I provide one-to-one support to young people who need help in coping with their self-harm.”

Being a peer means Kayleigh has a personal experience of mental ill health.

Kayleigh has advice for young people suffering mental ill health, and their families. Image: Shutterstock

“This means that although we don’t know how you’re feeling exactly, we can empathise because we’ve been in similar situations,” she says.

With pressure on CAMHS waiting lists and Dundee’s mental health crisis centre delays, the new service is much-needed.

“I always had to hide it due to the stigma from society,” Kayleigh explains.

‘Inspired by the help I was given’

“A lot of young people feel very disconnected from the people around them and unable to reach out for help.

“We can provide that help with our peer practitioners.

“Importantly, young people are given a place to speak and be fully listened to by someone impartial and completely non-judgmental.

Kayleigh Wanless
Kayleigh says it is an honour to be part of a young person’s recovery. Image: Kayleigh Wanless

“I got help from professionals to try to find different ways to process my emotions.

“And it took a lot of determination over time to feel more in control.

“I felt so inspired by help I’d been given that I wanted to be that person for others feeling the same way.”

The service is part of Self-Harm Network Scotland, a pilot partnership between Penumbra Mental Health, other third sector partners and the Scottish Government.

‘Things can get better, they did for me’

Support is tailored to suit each young person so face to face meetings in the city centre (at 9 Tay Square) are available, or phone or video calls if they prefer.

“We can also organise meetings within the young person’s school if needed. There is no pressure,” Kayleigh adds.

“I feel it’s a complete honour to be part of a person’s recovery and help them to realise their full potential.

“I hope to be someone who can show young people things can get better. They did for me and things can get better for others too.

“It was amazing to realise that in a peer role my negative life experiences would be a strength to myself and to others.”

Kayleigh’s advice if you need help

“If you, or a young person you know, are experiencing self-harm, please contact us,” she says.

“I know it can be hard to have that first conversation or reach out. But our team are really friendly and come with no judgement.

“We’re open to self-referrals. If you’d like to refer yourself/a young person we would love to speak with you. Please email SHNSDundee@penumbra.org.uk

“Having someone to confide in, or who knows what you’re going through and can hold your hand through it really does help.”

  • For more information see Penumbra’s website here.

