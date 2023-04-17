Sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life (and get 30% off)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life (and get 30% off)

It's not to late to get involved in the 30th year of Race for Life events.

Presented by Cancer Research UK
Two runners sat hugging after running Race for Life in Dundee.

People are being invited to step into spring by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Dundee, 2023.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the city and anyone who joins between Wednesday March 22 and Sunday April 30 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code SPRING30.

What is Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life?

Two Race for Life participants dressed up for the event and celebrating.
2023 is the 30th year of Race for Life!

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

When will Race for Life take place in Dundee in 2023?

Two runners hugging after completing a Race for Life event in Dundee.
Who will you Race for?

The Race for Life events at Camperdown Park, Coupar Angus Road, Dundee on Sunday June 18 are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy – a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

Marianne Olier, Race for Life spokesperson for Dundee, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Dundee to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“So we’re asking people across Dundee: Who will you Race for?

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Raise funds for life-saving research

Woman about to do Race for Life wearing a t-shirt that says 'for everyone affected by cancer'
Money raised by participants of Race For Life helps to fund life-saving research.

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

Chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, Andy Curran, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

Enter and find out more about Cancer Reseach UK’s Race for Life events in Dundee.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Hillcrest Building on South Ward Road where the mental health facility will be located. Image: Google Maps.
Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to…
Dundee Parkinson's disease researcher, Dr Andy Howden, has revealed how his dad inspired a career move. Andy pictured with his dad Jim Howden. Image: Supplied.
Dundee scientist's Parkinson's pledge after dad's death
Fife mum and homeopath practitioner Paula Millwood.
Fife mum Paula says homeopathy helped her to fulfil family dream
Marc van Grieken has raised over £100,000 for research into Parkinson's disease.
How Perthshire man Marc accepted late 40s Parkinson's diagnosis and leads an active life
David Rigg (53) was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 46. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson's disease
Around 12,400 people have a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Parkinson's disease: What is it and what are the symptoms?
Ron Kerr was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Image: Paul Reid
'Doctors gave me medicine for constipation - it turned out to be cancer'
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Seaside sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success
Ant-abortion protesters outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Abortion clinic protests are harassment, pure and simple
Gillian Martin, SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East.
Can a menopause survey help transform support for women in the workplace?

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented