How painting became therapy for Fife mum Aly as she copes with Lyme disease symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How painting became therapy for Fife mum Aly as she copes with Lyme disease symptoms

Aly Beresford contracted the bacterial infection after being bitten by a tick nine years ago. She still struggles with symptoms but painting has proved to be her therapy.

Fife mum Aly finds painting helps take her mind off her Lyme disease symptoms.
Fife mum Aly finds painting helps take her mind off her Lyme disease symptoms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Aly Beresford bought her pony Sparkle in October 2014, she was a healthy, fit and very active 30-year-old.

Little did she know that a few weeks later she would end up feeling really unwell after unknowingly contracting Lyme disease – from a tick bite.

The mum-of-one, from Newburgh, has been affected by symptoms from Lyme disease for the past decade.

But it was only after insisting she was tested for it two years ago, that doctors discovered she had Lyme bacteria in her system.

“I was bitten on the top of my left foot by a tick when I was horse riding in Midlothian nine years ago,” the 40-year-old says.

“I had only just bought my pony, Sparkle, in October 2014 and I was riding her when it happened a few weeks later.

Aly was horse-riding when she was bitten by an infected tick in 2014. She contracted Lyme disease as a result
Aly was horse-riding when she was bitten by an infected tick in 2014. Image: Aly Beresford

“There was a bullseye rash around the bite.

“But I didn’t realise a bullseye rash means you need to seek medical attention.

“Shortly after I was bitten I started feeling unwell with flu-like symptoms and heart palpitations.

“But I didn’t know it was Lyme disease.

Today Aly still struggles with the effects of the bacterial infection.

But, over the last few years, the part-time admin worker has undergone her own healing journey, discovering herbal medicine, meditation and painting – which has become her therapy.

Going to the doctor’s

In November 2014, after she had been bitten by an infected tick, Aly was feeling unwell so she went to the doctor about her symptoms.

She was advised to see if her flu-like symptoms would clear up on their own and told she would be given antibiotics if they didn’t.

“Maybe if I had known more about ticks I would have said I needed a test,” she says.

“But I didn’t even know there was treatment for it – I just had zero knowledge.”

After this, it wasn’t until she fell pregnant in the spring of 2016, that she started to experience another symptom of Lyme disease –  extreme fatigue.

Within days of finding out she was expecting, she started struggling with tiredness.

“At that time my husband Richard, 50, and I had just moved to Fife from Musselburgh.

“And while I was feeling very sick and really tired, I just put it down to the stress of the house move, starting a new job and the pregnancy.

Aly struggled with bouts of extreme fatigue
Aly struggled with bouts of extreme fatigue. Image: Aly Beresford.

“But from there, it just got worse.”

Aly experienced extreme fatigue

Aly had started a new job at a local estate agents as an administration worker but she was very sick and extremely tired at the time.

“From the first few weeks of pregnancy I became so exhausted that I could barely get up out of bed.

“Getting through a day at work was a huge struggle.

“I would come home, my husband Richard (who is currently working full-time developing their property in Newburgh) would make something for my tea and then I would just crawl into bed and sleep.

“That was it for nine months, it was just horrendous.”

Again Aly went to the doctor’s, but was told her symptoms were likely due to her pregnancy.

When her daughter, Cedar, was born in December 2016, her health improved for a little while.

Aly discovered she had Lyme bacteria in her system two years ago.
Fife mum Aly discovered she had Lyme bacteria in her system two years ago. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I started feeling better when she was born and I was determined to get my life back to some kind of normality.

“But then my health started to gradually decline when Cedar was a toddler and I started having bouts of extreme fatigue once again.

“She was tearing about the place and I was struggling to play with her.

“I started to think this isn’t normal.”

Going back to GPs for tests

Over the course of the next five years, Aly went back and forth to her local GP surgery.

Doctors carried out various tests including ones for diabetes and glucose tolerance.

Aly continues: “But nothing ever came back conclusive and I just didn’t feel they cared enough to get to the bottom of it.

“I just accepted that something was wrong, but didn’t know what it was.”

Researching Lyme disease

Two years ago, in 2022, after doing some research on Lyme disease, Aly became convinced that she had the bacterial infection.

So she insisted her doctor test her for it.

“I had to talk my doctor into it because she told me they weren’t keen to do testing for Lymes because it is expensive – and it isn’t conclusive.

“But I pushed for it because I had every single symptom and had been bitten by a tick.

“So she did the test.

“The results showed I had the presence of the bacteria in my system so they decided to treat me with antibiotics.”

She had one course of antibiotics but didn’t feel better.

But she was told this was probably due to her having Lyme bacteria in her body for so many years.

Aly was also told no further treatment for Lyme disease could be given.

Trying holistic treatments for Lyme disease

Fortunately the mum-of-one has friends who are involved in shamanic healing and herbal medicines.

And they encouraged her to try meditation, which she found beneficial and relaxing.

Aly has found meditation to be beneficial.
Fife mum Aly has found meditation to be beneficial. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She then started looking into herbal medicines to treat the symptoms of Lyme disease.

“I met a qualified herbalist and had a consultation with her.

She then gave me some herbal tea and herbal powders to see if they could help the symptoms I was having.

“They made an enormous difference. It took around three to four months for the effects to kick in because the herbs are gentle.

“But I went from feeling the absolute worst to feeling a lot better.

“I had more energy and felt like I could start taking part in life again.”

Painting became Aly’s therapy

It was also around this time that Aly discovered art and painting.

When her daughter was very young, Aly would paint with her.

Then she started making small paintings with any paints her daughter had left over.

“I loved oil paints so I decided to buy myself a set of beginner’s paints to have a go,” she explains.

“When my fatigue was really bad, I knew I could at least do a little painting.

“And I could do it sitting down.

“If it became too tiring, I could pick it up again another day.

“I could feel myself connecting to the paint and to the colours.

‘Painting takes my mind off it’

“It felt like I was pouring my heart out onto the canvas.

“Every time I painted I felt like a huge weight had been lifted off my shoulders.”

Aly mainly paints seascapes based on her memories of being by the sea or childhood trips to the beach.

And it has proved to be therapeutic for her.

“The Lyme bacteria affects every part of your body. The aches and pains can be really bad as it affects your joints.

“But for me the painting really helps to take my mind off it.

Fife mum Aly has described painting as her therapy.
Fife mum Aly, who still struggles with Lyme disease symptoms, has described painting as her therapy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Anytime when I feel like I don’t have a life of my own anymore because of Lyme disease, painting takes me to a place in my imagination or in nature where I feel my happiest.”

She added: “I still really struggle with the many complications of Lyme disease.

“But I know with the help of meditation, herbal medicines and my art, I can find a way through even the hardest days.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Perthshire infected blood victim Gill Fyffe has given her reaction to the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report.
Perthshire infected blood victim can 'start again' after report 'vindicates' campaigners' long struggle
Ultra runner Gillian with her family
Perthshire ultra runner Gillian made training part of family life to inspire her kids…
Alastair King, chairman of the British Liver Trust.
Live in Dundee? Here is how you can get your liver checked for free
Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise Riley was diagnosed with dyspraxia at the age of 50.
Why is Broughty Ferry social worker Marie-Louise 'really proud' to have dyspraxia?
Gill with husband Stan and their newborn daughter Lucy in Ninewells Hospital. Gill is pictured receiving a blood transfusion which was later found to be infected.
Infected blood left Perthshire mum Gill unable to work - now she hopes inquiry…
Example of hoarding disorder in a room
The reality of hoarding is more than just clutter
Dr Mike Ramsay, from the University of Dundee, is offering his top tips for good mental health and they include drinking decaffeinated coffee.
What advice for good mental health do Dundee experts follow themselves?
Steven Hill with his family, Ryan, 6, wife Zara, dog Skye and George, 10.
'Brilliant' Dundee dad Steven won't let 'broken brain' get in the way of family…
Fife mum Michelle opens up about having premature menopause symptoms at the age of 15 and her years of struggle to get a diagnosis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife miracle mum Michelle: 'I went through menopause at 15 - and only found…
Justine Williams reflects on her career as a nurse ahead of International Nurses Day 2024
Leeches, plastic surgery and treating DIY injuries: Arbroath nurse Justine reflects on her 20-year…

Conversation