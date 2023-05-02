Dundee mum Rachel overcomes organ removal, surgical menopause and chemotherapy in inspiring bowel cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mum Rachel overcomes organ removal, surgical menopause and chemotherapy in inspiring bowel cancer battle

Rachel Ferguson wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer and the importance of early detection.

By Debbie Clarke
Dundee mum Rachel Ferguson wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer after having organs removed in her battle with the disease.
Dundee mum Rachel Ferguson wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer after having organs removed in her battle with the disease. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum has overcome organ removal, surgical menopause and chemotherapy in her inspiring bowel cancer battle.

Rachel Ferguson thought she was suffering from stress when she booked a GP appointment back in 2018.

But after the GP’s tests confirmed bowel cancer, her world was turned upside down, sending her on a journey that would see many of her internal organs removed and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

She is speaking to us now because she wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer and to highlight the importance of early detection.

The clinical support worker for NHS Scotland revealed she was diagnosed almost five years ago and explained what her early symptoms were.

What were Rachel’s symptoms?

The 42-year-old said: “I had a change in bowel habit, which was mainly constipation, and some bleeding on and off.

“One of the other symptoms I had was pencil-thin stools – which I didn’t know at the time – but it meant the tumour was in the way.

“It was like the stool had been piped out an icing bag.

“This is something people might ignore but it was the main thing which alerted my GP that something wasn’t right.”

Rachel Ferguson is raising awareness of bowel cancer after her own inspiring battle with the disease.
Rachel Ferguson at home in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Her symptoms continued for two or three weeks before she decided to go to her doctor for medication to help regulate her bowel movements.

At the time Rachel put the changes down to stress at work.

The Dundee mum continued: “I didn’t think there was anything untoward at all.

“I just put it down to work stress, but I made an appointment with my GP – Dr Aditya Gupta at Princes Street surgery – to discuss my symptoms.

“He wanted to do a full examination straight away but I was reluctant so I asked if I could try stool softening medication first.

“But he told me to come straight back if my symptoms continued.”

The mum-of-three went back to her GP a couple of months later because her symptoms were still there.

Rachel’s GP insisted on full examination

“My GP was amazing and he insisted on a full examination this time and a bowel screening test.

“He felt something wasn’t right immediately, although he didn’t tell me at the time.” she explained.

“I was referred for a colonoscopy and had this done within three weeks on September 17, 2018.”

Rachel explained that she opted to stay awake during the procedure and was offered gas and air.

Dundee mum Rachel Ferguson having treatment in hospital for bowel cancer.
Dundee mum Rachel Ferguson is pictured having treatment for bowel cancer. Image: Supplied by Rachel Ferguson.

“You are laid on your side on the hospital bed and there are two or three screens so you can watch it happening.

“The female doctor put the scope into the very end of my bowel and it was on the way out I could see the tumour right at my rectum.

“It was like a big piece of cauliflower.

“As I have a bit of medical knowledge, I knew immediately what it was and I watched her take the biopsies.

“She then wrote her report and at the bottom of it she put ‘looks like a rectal cancer’.

“I went into a wee room with the specialist nurses and got the results there and then.

Rachel’s treatment and operations for bowel cancer

“I was shocked and never suspected anything like this. It was devastating.”

She had her first round of chemotherapy in January 2019.

Rachel underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy to treat bowel cancer.
Rachel underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy to treat bowel cancer. Image: Supplied by Rachel Ferguson.

The first eight rounds she had of treatment took place between January and March 2019.

And the second eight rounds happened between September and December 2020.

She also went on to have a section of her bowel removed on November 5, 2018 and part of her liver taken out on February 13, 2021 – due to spread from the original bowel cancer.

Rachel Ferguson is pictured in hospital being tube-fed after the operation to remove part of her liver.
Rachel Ferguson being tube-fed after the operation to remove part of her liver. Image: Supplied by Rachel Ferguson.

But the most difficult surgery was a posterior pelvic exenteration.

Rachel underwent this surgery in September 2021.

This involved most of her bowel being removed along with her uterus, ovaries, cervix, omentum, and her appendix.

She said it was recommended she have the operation: “They take out the organs in the pelvis that you don’t need.

“The surgeon said I didn’t need my appendix, cervix and ovaries so they took them all out and checked them.

“But none of them were cancerous in the end which was good.

“It was hideous having this done though. I knew I would go straight into surgical menopause which was a shocker.

“It happened right in the middle of Covid so I had to go into hospital without any support because no-one was allowed to be there.

Rachel is pictured having chemotherapy treatment for bowel cancer.
Rachel having chemotherapy treatment for bowel cancer. Image: Supplied by Rachel Ferguson.

“The recovery was tough and I was in hospital for a few weeks. The menopause was the worst and it kicked in straight away – before I had even left hospital.

“It was grim.”

Further surgery at Ninewells in Dundee

She also had ileostomy reversal surgery in 2020 – a reversal procedure involves closing the openings so the bowel can be put back into the tummy.

After a reversal it means you can pass stools from your bottom and will no longer need a stoma bag.

But due to having difficulties with her bowels, Rachel later asked for a permanent colostomy bag which has proved to be the best move for her.

Rachel’s last operation was having her spleen removed in November last year.

The surgeries took place at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Rachel now has check-ups and CT scans every three months.

And she is glad she was quick in getting her symptoms checked out when they started to appear.

Importance of bowel cancer awareness

Because of her experience, Rachel feels passionate about raising awareness of bowel cancer and the symptoms.

Rachel is passionate about raising awareness of bowel cancer.
Rachel is passionate about raising awareness of bowel cancer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said: “Raising awareness is so very important as bowel cancer is treatable.

“It can be completely curable if it’s caught early.

“Always, always, always check your poo and attend all bowel screening invites.

“Check yourself regularly and if anything doesn’t seem right, or there’s pain, or lumps somewhere – tell someone.

“See a doctor and don’t give up until it’s been checked to your satisfaction.

Having the support of friends and family

“I credit my GP with saving my life along with my fantastic team at Ninewells, including my surgeon Mr Polignano.”

Rachel added that having the support of her family and friends helps her to be positive.

“I have a wonderful husband, Andrew, three beautiful girls, Kayleigh, Emily, and Charlotte, and three amazing grandchildren – Jamie, Sophia, and Alyssa.

Rachel Ferguson pictured with her husband Andrew and three daughters - Charlotte, Emily and Kayleigh.
Rachel Ferguson pictured with her husband Andrew and three daughters – Charlotte, Emily and Kayleigh. Image: Supplied by Rachel Ferguson.

“Between them all, they help me stay focused on living life, and trying to find ways to laugh every day!

“I also have the most fantastic friends, who have been by my side every single step of the way, and brilliant, supportive colleagues.

“I couldn’t have done it without any of them.”

Talking openly about bowel cancer

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We’re really proud of Rachel for being so open about her experience of bowel cancer and her determination to help raise awareness.

“While bowel cancer is more common in people over 50, it can affect people of all ages.

“Every year more than 2,600 people under 50 are diagnosed with the disease in the UK, but awareness that it can affect younger people remains low.

“Talking openly about the disease and its symptoms really can help save lives.”

