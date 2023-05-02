St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone got it right off the pitch with their decision to restrict Dundee United supporters to one-and-a-half McDiarmid Park stands for Saturday’s Premiership clash, according to Steven MacLean.

And the Perth interim manager is confident his players will get it right on the pitch as well.

“I’m sure we’ll have a big home support for this game,” said MacLean.

“We’re all really looking forward to it.

“It’s a derby.

“The club have made the right decision and the players are delighted with it.

“Let’s hope we get as many supporters buying tickets as possible because this is a massive game.

“We’ll do our best to give the fans something to get behind and I know they’ll give us great backing.”

‘Embrace the situation’

United are the form team of the relegation-threatened ones, having won three on the bunce.

But Saints could get tantalisingly close to securing their own top flight status with a weekend victory.

“We’re looking at this game as a big opportunity to start these last five games in the right way,” said MacLean.

“Dundee United are on a good run of form. We’ve watched their last three games and I was at the Hibs match myself.

“We’ve got to embrace this situation, be positive and enjoy a big game like this.

“I’m sure we’ll give it a go.

“We’ve got a point against Hibs – it should have been three.

“It was a good performance and we’ve backed it up well in training.

“It’s all about results but if we can control our own performance hopefully those will come.”