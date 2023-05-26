NHS Tayside reviewing information for new mums amid concerns over mental health support

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midwifery leaders at NHS Tayside are in the process of reviewing the information provided to new mums before they give birth.

It comes after charity Action on Postpartum Psychosis (APP) launched a national campaign, calling for greater awareness raising around the rare, but debilitating mental health condition.

Postpartum psychosis (PP) is is a severe, but treatable, form of mental illness that occurs after having a baby. It can happen ‘out of the blue’ to women without previous experience of mental illness.

PP normally begins in the first few days to weeks after childbirth. It can get worse very quickly and should always be treated as a medical emergency. Most women need to be treated with medication and admitted to hospital.

With the right treatment, women with PP do make a full recovery.

APP commissioned pollster YouGov to investigate the issue, discovering only 6% of expectant parents in the UK had heard about postpartum psychosis during their antenatal class.

Assessment for postpartum psychosis

NHS Tayside provides specialist mental health assessment, care and treatment for those who are experiencing or are at risk of developing moderate to severe perinatal mental illness.

This can include postpartum psychosis and severe affective disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder.

But Naomi Gilbert, campaigns co-ordinator at the charity, Action on Postpartum Psychosis, believes staff shortages can hinder aspirations to raise awareness around services.

She said: “I think often what we read in terms of aspirations for the NHS and particularly health boards often when you get onto the ground, staffing is so thin.

“When I spoke to the Royal College of Midwives they said often midwifery staff aren’t involved very much in delivering antenatal classes anymore.

“One thing which is really key is the involvement of partners and wider family members – they are so important in identification [of postpartum psychosis].

“When we are talking about antenatal education in terms of leaflets about all the things you might encounter [after mums have had their baby] often the mother will not be the person who realises she is unwell.

“So for me, the issue is how do we catch husbands, fathers, partners, grandparents when most of the midwifery contacts are often with the woman on her own?

“I hear NHS Tayside setting that aspiration, however, given how stretched the NHS is at the moment, I think we have to hit different places now because the antenatal landscape is so stretched.

“Even routine midwifery contacts are a lot less now they used to be.”

Online resource on postpartum psychosis

The charity has launched an online resource for those delivering antenatal classes to support the provision of information about postpartum psychosis.

Naomi added: “The initial focus is on antenatal providers which includes everyone from the Royal College of Midwives, to the Institute of Health Visitors as well as interest from private providers of antenatal classes, which is great.

“Sadly in today’s NHS climate, NHS antenatal classes are on the fall and where today’s new parents are getting their information from is much more online and from organisations.

“I think the next phase of work is to really look at social media much more and get engaging video content out there which reaches our target audience.”

NHS Tayside information review

NHS Tayside director of midwifery Lesley Sharkey said the board’s “midwifery services offer a range of antenatal education and preparation for parenthood classes and one-to-one discussions with midwives during which mental health and mood are discussed.

“The team is in the process of reviewing the information provided to new mums which includes raising awareness of services available to new parents.

“If a woman is identified as being at higher risk of mental health issues related to pregnancy, birth or early parenthood they can be referred to our perinatal and infant mental health team which provides support to pregnant women, new mums and their families during this period.”

NHS Tayside also has a maternity and neonatal psychology service which provides specialist psychology assessment and treatment for parents who are experiencing difficulties arising from pregnancy complications, loss or birth trauma.

As well as issues with phobias which impact on maternity care or have infants who require neonatal intensive care.

Identifying mental health problems

Ms Sharkey continued: “There are a number of midwives and health visitors who have trained to become perinatal mental health champions to support staff and parents with mental health and wellbeing during pregnancy and after birth.

“This role aims to raise awareness and develop understanding of the nature and range of mental illnesses that can affect mothers.

And, in some cases, fathers or partners during pregnancy and after birth.

“This can help to identify mental health problems at an early stage and ensure sensitive and appropriate support for families.

“Anyone who has concerns about their mental health should speak their healthcare professionals in the first instance for signposting or referral for further support.”

NHS Fife were unable to provide a specific comment on the support available for those who might experience postpartum psychosis.

But it said that information on perinatal mental health resources are available on the NHS Fife website.