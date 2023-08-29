Make this month all about you with some TLC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Make this month all about you with some TLC

It's time to focus on your health and wellbeing - you deserve it!

By Presented by local businesses
group of female friends walking outdoors carrying yoga mats
Put yourself first and feel the benefits of self care.

It’s easy to neglect ourselves when we’re caught up in the daily grind, so make sure to carve out time for some hair and body care.

Here, we round up some local businesses and organisations dedicated to helping people take care of their health and enhance their beauty.

Heal Physiotherapy

two women from Heal Physiotherapy pose beside a skeleton. Heal is among several local businesses providing hair and body care for its clients
Heal has a team of doctors and surgeons who specialise in treating certain conditions.

Heal Physiotherapy Ltd is an awarding-winning local city centre physiotherapy clinic.

It aims to help you move better, feel better and live better by offering the following:

  • Physiotherapy assessment and treatment
  • Women’s pelvic health physiotherapy
  • Pilates classes
  • Acupuncture
  • Focused shockwave treatment (NEW)
  • Sports massage therapy (one hour sessions)

Heal Physiotherapy works with most private medical insurance companies.

Heal has a team of private specialist orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine doctors who specialise in treating conditions that affect your joints, hips, knees, shoulders, elbows, bones and soft tissues.

They can help get to the source of the problem and advise you on the best treatment.

Heal can arrange for the following:

  • private local MRI and CT scanning
  • Corticosteroid (steroid) injections
  • Ostenil (non-steroid) injection for osteoarthritis of the knee, thumb, big toe, hips and shoulder impingement syndrome
  • Prolotherapy injections if you suffer from chronic or recurrent back pain, sacroiliac pain, knee pain, arthritis, neck pain, tennis elbow, golfers’ elbow, shin splints, plantar fasciitis, hamstring strain or any other sports injury. Prolotherapy can help you back to fitness.

Check out Heal’s website for more details. 

Slimming World

Kelly Jolly before and after with Slimming World
Kelly Jolly lost over nine stone with Slimming World.

Slimming World can change your life, have positive effects on your mental health and increase your confidence.

Local groups can be found throughout Dundee. The groups engage with each member, make it personal for you and support you on the journey to living a healthier life.

One of Slimming World’s success stories is that of 39-year-old single mum, Kelly Jolly. She was battling her health struggles while caring for her very sick child dealing with lymphoblastic leukaemia cancer at just five years old.

Visiting her local Slimming World class headed by group leader Stella Young, Kelly joined her welcoming group to start her journey to better health and fitness.

Through hard work and commitment, and with the support of her group leader and other members, Kelly has now lost over nine stone, which was more than half of her body weight.

Start your own journey at Slimming World today.

Leisureactive Dundee

little girl with goggles smiles and gives two thumbs up while swimming at Leisureactive Dundee, one of many local businesses providing hair and body care in Dundee
Kids can enjoy all of the pools at Leisureactive Dundee.

Leisureactive offers Dundee’s most affordable fitness membership with all the premium features included as standard. With memberships for the whole family, you can access seven friendly, well-equipped facilities across the city.

Leisureactive has rolling monthly memberships, ranging from £10-£23 for juniors and teens and £15-29 for adults. There are no joining fees and no long-term commitment.

Adults can enjoy the gym, pools, health suites and classes.

Teens have access to the gym (from age 12 with adult supervision and age 14 alone), plus swimming and activities like racket sports and small group training.

Kids have a choice of activities from early years classes to football, dance and gymnastics. They can also enjoy all of the pools.

Families can get fit and have fun together with pickleball, Family Fun Swimming at weekends and more.

Members also benefit from advanced bookings, a member rewards scheme and discounts across Leisure & Culture Dundee.

Find out more about joining Leisureactive Dundee.

The Hair Lab

left shows 'before' photo of woman with thinning hair while right shows 'after' photo of woman with thick hair thanks to The Hair Lab. it's one of several businesses providing hair and body care to its clients.
The Hair Lab is an award-winning salon in Kirriemuir specialising in hair loss.

The Hair Lab is an award-winning specialist hair salon located in the town centre of Kirriemuir with parking to the rear, providing services to all over the UK.

It’s a hairdressing salon with a fully certified and qualified trichologist, Susan Rankin. After years of study and experience, Susan is qualified to specialise in hair loss.

Providing expert advice on hair loss and scalp conditions, The Hair Lab makes bespoke hair integration systems and custom made hair replacements. In fact, it can help design and custom make a bespoke wig for you.

The Hair Lab is very discreet and has a private room for all its systems to be fitted. Its expert team understands that hair loss is a very frightening experience. Whatever your situation, they will try their very best to help you.

The Hair Lab now offers training in hair replacements, allowing others to learn how to make custom made pieces and templates for both men and women who have had scarring due to surgery or have certain scarring alopecias.

If you are struggling with hair loss or have any concerns and would like some more information, get in touch with The Hair Lab.

Visit The Hair Lab’s website for more information.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Richard Forbes, from Kirkcaldy, with a medical letter stating black mould makes his eczema worse.
'I have eczema - black mould in my Kirkcaldy council house is making my…
Park Avenue Medical Centre in Dundee
Dundee GP practice with nearly 5,000 patients to close
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
Inside story of Grant Archibald reign at NHS Tayside
2
An ambulance parked at accident and emergency department at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with a line chart in the background which symbolises a&e waiting times in Scotland.
What are the busiest times for Tayside and Fife A&E departments?
Sarah Fergusson outside the Methven GP Surgery
'It's not a done deal': Methven residents urged to attend GP surgery closure talks
Julie Wilson Nimmo (left) and Greg Hemphill with Soulful Sunday participants Emma and Rachel on launch day.
Still Game star Greg Hemphill supports 'Soulful Sunday' launch at Broughty Ferry
NHS Tayside breast cancer
NHS Tayside breast cancer service no longer in crisis with women treated locally again
Ian Doctor next to his poster at the recent Brighton show.
How Fife man Ian overcame alcoholism and is now helping others do the same
Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leads the participants in a chair yoga session at The Courier office in Meadowside, Dundee.
Courier chair yoga and cuppa goes down a treat with readers
NHS Tayside Covid protect NHS sign
NHS Tayside whistleblower ‘threatened with sack’ for allowing office staff to work from home…