Make this month all about you with some TLC

It’s easy to neglect ourselves when we’re caught up in the daily grind, so make sure to carve out time for some hair and body care.

Here, we round up some local businesses and organisations dedicated to helping people take care of their health and enhance their beauty.

Heal Physiotherapy

Heal Physiotherapy Ltd is an awarding-winning local city centre physiotherapy clinic.

It aims to help you move better, feel better and live better by offering the following:

Physiotherapy assessment and treatment

Women’s pelvic health physiotherapy

Pilates classes

Acupuncture

Focused shockwave treatment (NEW)

Sports massage therapy (one hour sessions)

Heal Physiotherapy works with most private medical insurance companies.

Heal has a team of private specialist orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine doctors who specialise in treating conditions that affect your joints, hips, knees, shoulders, elbows, bones and soft tissues.

They can help get to the source of the problem and advise you on the best treatment.

Heal can arrange for the following:

private local MRI and CT scanning

Corticosteroid (steroid) injections

Ostenil (non-steroid) injection for osteoarthritis of the knee, thumb, big toe, hips and shoulder impingement syndrome

Prolotherapy injections if you suffer from chronic or recurrent back pain, sacroiliac pain, knee pain, arthritis, neck pain, tennis elbow, golfers’ elbow, shin splints, plantar fasciitis, hamstring strain or any other sports injury. Prolotherapy can help you back to fitness.

Check out Heal’s website for more details.

Slimming World

Slimming World can change your life, have positive effects on your mental health and increase your confidence.

Local groups can be found throughout Dundee. The groups engage with each member, make it personal for you and support you on the journey to living a healthier life.

One of Slimming World’s success stories is that of 39-year-old single mum, Kelly Jolly. She was battling her health struggles while caring for her very sick child dealing with lymphoblastic leukaemia cancer at just five years old.

Visiting her local Slimming World class headed by group leader Stella Young, Kelly joined her welcoming group to start her journey to better health and fitness.

Through hard work and commitment, and with the support of her group leader and other members, Kelly has now lost over nine stone, which was more than half of her body weight.

Start your own journey at Slimming World today.

Leisureactive Dundee

Leisureactive offers Dundee’s most affordable fitness membership with all the premium features included as standard. With memberships for the whole family, you can access seven friendly, well-equipped facilities across the city.

Leisureactive has rolling monthly memberships, ranging from £10-£23 for juniors and teens and £15-29 for adults. There are no joining fees and no long-term commitment.

Adults can enjoy the gym, pools, health suites and classes.

Teens have access to the gym (from age 12 with adult supervision and age 14 alone), plus swimming and activities like racket sports and small group training.

Kids have a choice of activities from early years classes to football, dance and gymnastics. They can also enjoy all of the pools.

Families can get fit and have fun together with pickleball, Family Fun Swimming at weekends and more.

Members also benefit from advanced bookings, a member rewards scheme and discounts across Leisure & Culture Dundee.

Find out more about joining Leisureactive Dundee.

The Hair Lab

The Hair Lab is an award-winning specialist hair salon located in the town centre of Kirriemuir with parking to the rear, providing services to all over the UK.

It’s a hairdressing salon with a fully certified and qualified trichologist, Susan Rankin. After years of study and experience, Susan is qualified to specialise in hair loss.

Providing expert advice on hair loss and scalp conditions, The Hair Lab makes bespoke hair integration systems and custom made hair replacements. In fact, it can help design and custom make a bespoke wig for you.

The Hair Lab is very discreet and has a private room for all its systems to be fitted. Its expert team understands that hair loss is a very frightening experience. Whatever your situation, they will try their very best to help you.

The Hair Lab now offers training in hair replacements, allowing others to learn how to make custom made pieces and templates for both men and women who have had scarring due to surgery or have certain scarring alopecias.

If you are struggling with hair loss or have any concerns and would like some more information, get in touch with The Hair Lab.

Visit The Hair Lab’s website for more information.