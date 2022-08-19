5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staying on top of car maintenance is not only a requirement, it’s also the best way to keep your car running affordably and at its best. And when it comes to booking in for a service or MOT in Dundee and surrounding areas, a local garage is the way to go. Here are five places to check out.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Get peace of mind that your car is safe to drive

At Angus Motor Company, your car will be in safe hands for its service! The Forfar company is passionate about ensuring its customers keep up-to-date with services. In its experience, a small investment in routine servicing will ultimately pay off in long run by:

Reducing the cost of repairs throughout the lifespan of your car.

Allowing for better fuel economy and helping your car operate to its maximum working order.

Reducing the risk of breakdowns, which are not only costly but often stressful to deal with.

Give yourself peace of mind that your car is in a good condition, ready to hit the road at any time.

Book in for a service with Angus Motor Company.

Keep your Ford in tip-top shape

The family owned Cupar Ford Centre isn’t just a dealership – it’s also the place to head to for a Ford car service.

The centre is all about exceeding expectations through stellar customer service and specialist brand knowledge. That’s why all Cupar Ford technicians are ATA-approved and specifically Ford-trained.

It means they’ve all been through robust training from Ford to stay on top of the latest technology and design changes, so that they can easily service and repair all Ford makes and models.

A Cupar Ford service will help you get the most out of your vehicle, in a convenient manner. Services can be booked to suit you, from an easy online service booking tool to paying online or by phone.

Experience the benefits of a Ford service at Cupar Ford Centre.

Enjoy fast, friendly and fair service for your next MOT in Dundee

Looking for a great deal and amazing service? Check out D&G Autocare. It has seven branches in Dundee, Perth and Fife, all fully equipped to deal with garage repairs and parts replacements, as well as MOTs and services.

Fast, friendly and fair service and prices is what D&G Autocare is all about. That’s why its team takes care of customers, offering free advice and checks. As part of this, before work is started on your vehicle, you’ll receive an honest appraisal of what is required and a binding quotation.

Plus, the booking process for services and MOTs has been made as simple as possible, and can all be managed by phone or online. It provides MOTs for cars, vans, light commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes and camper vans.

Discover D&G Autocare’s friendly and fair customer service, and book your next MOT in Dundee.

Ensure your car is running at its best

Since opening in 2011, the award-winning MM Auto Services has remained focused on providing high quality work and outstanding customer service. It’s proved a successful approach and the garage has continually expanded to keep up with demand, most recently in 2017.

The current purpose-built facility boasts 8000 square feet, with a Class 4 and 7 MOT lane, alongside further ramps and separate tyre and diagnostic bays. Meanwhile, customers can also enjoy the modern reception and an internal used car showroom.

MM Auto Services provides car repairs, services and MOTs in Dundee, all at affordable prices. It is also a member of the Motor Ombudsman, which means it is committed to an open, transparent and fair method of business.

During a service, you can expect only the best parts and suppliers to be used, and a highly experienced in-house team who will ensure your car is operating at its best.

Get your car service or MOT in Dundee sorted at MM Auto Services.

Take advantage of 75 years of motoring experience

Strathcars has been in business since 1992, with current owners Steven and Andy taking over the garage in 2015.

There’s now a team of four at the garage, with the owners joined by Gary and Jamie. Between them, the team have racked up approximately 75 years of experience in all types of mechanical work.

Together, the Strathcars team provides servicing, MOT repairs and mechanical repairs for all makes and models.

A service at Strathcars starts from £140 + VAT. Servicing and MOT deals are available.

Call 01382 889942 to find out more and book in for a service or MOT at Strathcars.