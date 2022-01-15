Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: Ythan estuary delivers colour on a cold January dawn

By Keith Broomfield
January 15 2022, 10.00am
Wigeon. Newburgh, Aberdeenshire
Wigeon. Newburgh, Aberdeenshire

There was something strangely hypnotic about watching this group of wigeon slowly cruise up the Foveran Burn by Newburgh under the soft light of a cold winter dawn.

There were about 50 of these enchanting ducks dabbling in the muddy shallows of this creek by the Ythan estuary.

For a while, they were content up-ending in the water in search of food, then, at the behest of some unknown cue, they purposefully headed upstream to explore pastures new.

I find such behaviour fascinating – had a dominant duck signalled it was time to move, or was this a collective decision made by some subtle means of subliminal communication?

Questions and answers

That’s what I like about nature, it always throws up more questions than answers.

Ythan. Aberdeenshire

The low winter sun hung behind the wigeon, so it was difficult to appreciate fully their colour and form, but I knew from previous encounters that they exhibit a beauty of plumage few other birds can match.

The drake is a wonderful picture of pastel softness, with his yellowish fore-parting on a burnt-sienna head, subtle lilac breast and a shimmering silvery body.

Everything about the drake wigeon is gentle and benign; this a bird that just oozes warmth.

On watching these wigeon, I found it difficult to get my head around the fact that some of these fragile looking ducks could have migrated several thousand miles to spend the winter in this little corner of Aberdeenshire.

Breeding

Small numbers of wigeon do breed in Scotland, but most of those found on our winter estuaries and lochs are visitors from Iceland, Scandinavia and Russia.

Some even hail from as far afield as central Siberia and one can only imagine the dangers faced during such a daunting migration.

Safe stopover points are crucial during these mammoth journeys, and this underlines why nature conservation really does need to be an international affair.

Many migrating wigeon spend time on the Pripyat river floodplain in southern Belarus on their way to western Europe and the protection of such areas is just as crucial as the conservation of our own wetlands if these ducks are to thrive.

On the move

I moved on from the Foveran Burn to the other side of the Ythan, and slowly headed down the well-maintained path that fringes the estuarine mud flats and channels.

Curlews and bar-tailed godwits eagerly probed the mud, and there were good numbers of redshanks about too, piping loudly whenever they took to the air.

Gorse was also in flower, although the yellow blooms were sporadic and falling well short of the full floral flourish of early summer.

There is an old country saying that goes along the lines of ‘when gorse is out of bloom, kissing is out of season’ – a reflection of the fact that at least a few of its golden flowers are likely to be in bloom no matter the time of year.

I brushed my fingertips gently across a cluster of their flowering beauty and felt invigorated by the intrinsic optimism and vibrancy they brought to the winter landscape.

