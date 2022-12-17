Nature Watch: Absorbing encounters with nature at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: Absorbing encounters with nature at Peterhead

By Keith Broomfield
December 17 2022, 6.30am
Grey seal at Peterhead. Image: Keith Broomfield

I often wonder whether grey seals occasionally prey upon seabirds, and recently at Peterhead harbour I watched a seal advance towards a swimming guillemot with malicious intent.

The seal approached the guillemot on the surface, and when about five metres away, dived under as if to make the final attack from below.

The guillemot recognised the danger and looked nervous.

It swam agitatedly along the surface, before it too dived under, where it felt more confident in its ability to keep track of the seal and outswim it.

A short while later, the guillemot bobbed up to the surface some distance away, having safely avoided the seal’s unwelcome attentions.

Guillemots at Peterhead. Peterhead. Image: Keith Broomfield

This guillemot looked healthy, which was heartening, because the last time I visited Peterhead there were many in the harbour which were emaciated and close to death due to Avian Flu.

Impact of avian flu

Our seabirds have suffered a torrid year from avian flu, with tens of thousands having succumbed.

Great skuas and gannets were particularly badly hit.

This is especially concerning, given that Scotland holds 60% of the world’s breeding population of great skuas (bonxies).

These mortalities are depressing, and there are many unknowns ahead for this winter, especially since large numbers of geese and waders descend upon our shores at this time of year, and because they often congregate in close flocks, the potential for further disease spread is real.

Eider at Peterhead. Image: Keith Broomfield

I wandered further around Peterhead harbour, and soon came upon a small group of drake eiders, which were repeatedly diving under in a smooth rolling action.

Eiders are normally shy ducks, but those at Peterhead have become habituated to people, and it is usually possible to get great views of these charismatic birds.

One eider surfaced with a shore crab in its bill, which it deftly juggled before gulping down.

Eiders often tear off the claws and legs of crabs before swallowing.

Mussels are another favourite food item, which are also swallowed whole, the shell then crushed by the powerful gizzard.

Eider at Peterhead. Image: Keith Broomfield

An eider’s gizzard is a truly formidable organ, a powerful shell-crusher with industrial strength.

The gizzard can account for five per cent of an eider’s weight, and one study showed that the gizzard increases in size during winter to maximise the feeding potential.

Gulls from the north

A group of herring gulls had congregated on one of the quaysides and I carefully scrutinised them with my binoculars lest there might be a scarce winter-visiting glaucous or Iceland gull in among them.

These wanderers from the north lack the black wing tips found on herring gulls.

Great black backed gull at Peterhead. Image: Keith Broomfield

Alas, there were no rarities present, so I turned my attention towards a lone great black-backed gull.

It was a truly magnificent creature and the stark contrast between the charcoal wings and back, against the snow-whole head and underparts was wonderfully alluring.

Great black-backed gulls are like raptors of the ocean, a top predator and scavenger, and a bird that epitomises the power of the sea and the daily struggle to survive in an environment where the hand of death is all-pervading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

The road to Carmyllie Church.
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Rory Fyfe and Gayle Ritchie check out the Rock and Spindle formation near St Andrews. Picture: Steve Brown.
Fife 'wild' wedding venue launches nature tours focused on rewilding
Looking to Lednock hills from Torlum Path.
WALK THIS WAY: Torlum Wood near Comrie in Perthshire
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
Belwade's assistant manager Caroline Herd introduces Gayle to Scotty the Shetland pony. Picture: Kath Flannery.
Belwade Farm: Could you help vulnerable, neglected and abused horses and ponies this Christmas?
The main summit of Craigendarroch.
WALK THIS WAY: Craigendarroch, Royal Deeside
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Snow column Rebecca Baird Picture shows; Balmossie Green Christmas lights . Balmossie Green. Supplied by Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I want to hate the snow - but just look at it
Andy Duncan was diagnosed with cancer and given three years to live in 2012 but he lived 10 years until July 2022, during which he climbed 203 Munros and wrote a book.
Inspirational Cupar man climbed more than 200 Munros and wrote a book - all…
Looking to Kinpurney Hill.
WALK THIS WAY: Newtyle rail trail in Angus

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented