Fife’s most famous cat – and 10 more wonderful statues in the Kingdom

We've rounded up some the quirkiest sculptures you can find in the Kingdom.

The Hamish McHamish statue is a Fife favourite. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Hamish McHamish statue is a Fife favourite. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Everyone knows that Fife is home to ancient buildings, stunning beaches and picturesque villages.

But did you know that it is also chock-a-block with unique, historic and quirky statues?

We’ve rounded up 11 of the weirdest and more wonderful sculptures you can find dotted around the region.

1) Hamish McHamish, St Andrews

Hamish McHamish with his statue. Image: Alan Richardson

Perhaps the cutest sculpture in St Andrews is that of Hamish McHamish.

If you haven’t yet encountered the quirky statue, you can find it on Logies Lane.

It is modelled after a much-loved ginger cat of the same name who lived in the Fife town.

He rose to national and international fame after the publication of a book entitled Hamish McHamish of St Andrews: Cool Cat About Town.

2) The Wizard, Kirkcaldy

Wizard sculpture in the woods above Beveridge Park. Image: Supplied

Tucked away in a woodland clearing above Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, you will find a mysterious Wizard.

The sculpture, created by the well-known wood sculptor Simon O’Rourke, is based on a local mathematician who lived close by in Balwearie Castle.

To find the magic man, head to Beveridge Park, where an information board direct you to the Wizard’s Walk – a pleasant 1.9-km circular woodland trail.

3) Pittenweem Fishermen’s Memorial, Pittenweem

Pittenweem Fishermen’s Memorial. Image: Supplied

A memorial to the hundreds of Fife fishermen lost at sea was unveiled in Pittenweem in 2019.

The £75,000 sculpture depicting a woman and child looking out to sea was created by Edinburgh artist Alan Herriot after a fundraising drive by the Pittenweem Fishermen’s Memorial Association.

It is thought around 400 lives have been lost in a 28-mile stretch of the Firth of Forth off the East Neuk since the early 1800s.

4) Birds, Glenrothes

The Malcolm Robertson sculpture was installed in 1978.

If you are a fan of abstract designs, you will enjoy this sculpture in Glenrothes representing a flock of birds taking flight.

The metal artwork, situated close to Fife Council’s headquarters in the town centre, was created by Malcolm Robertson in 1978.

The striking piece was awarded listed monument status by Scottish National Heritage in 2011.

5) Fiona’s Dragon, Limekilns

Fiona Philip replaced a large tree in her garden with a copper Dragon. Image: DC Thomson

The home of a Limekiln resident became the centre of attention in 2019 when an 8ft dragon was installed in its garden.

The mythical creature, commissioned by house owner Philips, was designed by father and son duo Rory and Kyran Thomas of Iron Design by Rory.

Perched on  the stump of a sycamore tree, the beast is made up of scrap metal that forms some 1,000 individually-crafted scales.

You can find it tucked behind a hedge on a The Wellheads in Limekiln.

6) Malagan, Lower Largo

Alan Faulds’ sculpture at Lower Largo. Image: Murray Chalmers

Situated in Lower Largo, you will an impressive sculpture known as the Malagan totem.

It took local artist Alan Faulds more than a year to create the piece, which he installed in his garden near the waterfront in 2008.

Influences from Mexican, Hindu, Baltic, Indian, ancient Greek art are brought together in the artwork, which is carved and painted oak with bronze.

7) Robinson Crusoe, Lower Largo

Robinson Crusoe’s statue in Lower Largo. Image: Supplied

Also in Lower Largo is the iconic statue of Alexander Selkirk, a sailor who inspired William Defoe’s novel Robinson Crusoe.

Located at the castaway’s birthplace on Main Street, the artwork was created by the Scottish artist Thomas Stuart Burnett in 1885.

It depicts the castaway clothed in goatskins gazing out at the Firth of Forth estuary.

8) West Wemyss Sea Mine Disaster Memorial, West Wemyss

The West Wemyss Sea mine memorial. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An unusual memorial can be found on the coast path in West Wemyss.

It is dedicated to five local men who lost their lives in 1941, whilst trying to save the village from a floating mine.

As they attempted to retrieve it, the mine exploded and they were all killed.

The youngest victim, Peter Graham, was only 15.

Local sculptor Bruce Walker made the artwork, which depicts a mine, from polished stone, with stainless steel spikes representing each of the five victims of the tragedy.

9) Glenrothes Hippos, Glenrothes

Artist Stanley  Bonnar (left) and son Mark with the Glenrothes hippos. Image: Ian Wilkie

The Glenrothes hippos, installed on Birchtree Road 1972, have become a crucial part of the local community.

Multiple variations of the hippos, created by artist Stanley Bonnar, have appeared across the town over the years.

Stanley’s actor son Mark has previously said it was “fascinating” to witness his dad create art for the new towns sprouting up across the country in the 1970s.

Every year, local schools in the area hold an annual hippo parade.

10) Jim Clark Statue, Kilmany

Formula One World champion Jim Clark, by David Annand. Image: Supplied

Another statue with a poignant backstory is that of Formula One world champion Jim Clark, which you can find in his hometown of Kilmany.

The racing driver was killed in 1968 at the age of 32 while driving in a Formula Two race in Germany, when his car left the track and hit a tree.

During his career he had starred in 72 Grand Prix, achieving 33 pole positions and 25 wins.

The bronze statue, unveiled in 1997, was created by sculptor David Annand.

11) Heart, Kirkcaldy

why the sculpture has been built at the Kirkcaldy waterfront
The giant heart sculpture. Image: Iron Design By Rory

Kirkcaldy residents were left baffled last year when a large metal heart appeared at the town’s seafront.

But it was soon revealed that the sculpture was commissioned by Fife Council with the aim of putting a smile on locals’ faces and attracting visitors to the area.

Rory Thomas, who created the sculpture with son Kyran, told The Courier that the heart “symbolises the love that we all have.”

