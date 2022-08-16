Safety trainers or boots? The best footwear for your workplace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finding the best safety trainers or boots for your industry doesn’t have to be a challenge. Here’s a quick guide to help you pick the right footwear for your job.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

There are many jobs that require safety footwear. A lot of people may be worried about the damage that working in industries such as construction, greenkeeping or engineering will have on their feet. That’s why it’s important to choose the right safety footwear.

To help you do this, we have put together a quick guide to the best safety trainers and boots, so that you can make the right choice when it comes to purchasing footwear from The Workwear Centre @ Stiven.

The best safety trainers or boots for 4 different industries

1. The best safety trainers for the office

Typically, working in an office is a pretty safe environment where you won’t need safety footwear. However there are occasions when they are required.

Stiven’s extensive range of steel and composite toe cap safety trainers or shoes will do a great job of protecting your feet on those occasions.

Try the Portwest FT15.

2. Choose sturdy safety boots for construction

Working in construction can be damaging to your feet without the right protection, so even the best safety trainers won’t do.

Instead, you should choose a pair of safety boots that will protect the fragile bones in your feet. A sturdy boot with a good steel toe cap and steel midsole will go some way towards this.

Try the Ambler FS198.

3. The best safety footwear option for engineers and electricians

Engineers and electricians may be fine with a steel toe cap, but most now require composite boots and a well-insulated sole.

Composite boots are as durable as steel and equally protective. This type of safety footwear is lightweight, which makes moving around much easier. Try the Himalayan 4103.

You can also purchase electro-static dissipative safety boots to disperse electrical currents safely. Try the Portwest FT62 safety trainers.

4. Durable safety boots for greenkeepers and grounds staff

Having the right outdoor workwear is key. After all, working all hours in all weather conditions can be damaging to your feet without the right protection.

You should consider a pair of safety boots that will protect you against all the elements. Ideally something that is waterproof, breathable, lightweight and preferably with a high quality gel insole.

Try the Dewalt Challenger Safety Boot or Himalayan 4103.

The Workwear Centre @ Stiven stocks the best safety trainers, boots and footwear. There is a variety of styles from a number of leading brands to choose from. This includes Dewalt, Himalayan, Caterpillar, Ambler, Helly Hansen, Skechers and many more.

If you’re looking to replace or upgrade your current safety trainers or boots – or even looking for your first pair – give The Workwear Centre @ Stiven a call on 01382 505888. Its expert team will advise you on the best footwear for you and your work place.