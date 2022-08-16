Safety trainers or boots? The best footwear for your workplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Safety trainers or boots? The best footwear for your workplace

In partnership with The Workwear Centre @ Stiven
August 16 2022, 9.00am
Factory worker wearing safety trainers

Finding the best safety trainers or boots for your industry doesn’t have to be a challenge. Here’s a quick guide to help you pick the right footwear for your job.

There are many jobs that require safety footwear. A lot of people may be worried about the damage that working in industries such as construction, greenkeeping or engineering will have on their feet. That’s why it’s important to choose the right safety footwear.

To help you do this, we have put together a quick guide to the best safety trainers and boots, so that you can make the right choice when it comes to purchasing footwear from The Workwear Centre @ Stiven.

The best safety trainers or boots for 4 different industries

1. The best safety trainers for the office

The Portwest FT15 is one of the best safety trainers for the office.
When it comes to safety trainers for the office, the Portwest FT15 leads the way.

Typically, working in an office is a pretty safe environment where you won’t need safety footwear. However there are occasions when they are required.

Stiven’s extensive range of steel and composite toe cap safety trainers or shoes will do a great job of protecting your feet on those occasions.

Try the Portwest FT15.

2. Choose sturdy safety boots for construction

Ambler FS198 safety work boots for construction.
The Workwear Centre @ Stiven recommends the Ambler FS198 boots for construction workers.

Working in construction can be damaging to your feet without the right protection, so even the best safety trainers won’t do.

Instead, you should choose a pair of safety boots that will protect the fragile bones in your feet. A sturdy boot with a good steel toe cap and steel midsole will go some way towards this.

Try the Ambler FS198. 

3. The best safety footwear option for engineers and electricians

Himalayan 4103 boots
A lightweight boot like the Himalayan 4103 is great for electricians.

Engineers and electricians may be fine with a steel toe cap, but most now require composite boots and a well-insulated sole.

Composite boots are as durable as steel and equally protective. This type of safety footwear is lightweight, which makes moving around much easier. Try the Himalayan 4103.

You can also purchase electro-static dissipative safety boots to disperse electrical currents safely. Try the Portwest FT62 safety trainers.

4. Durable safety boots for greenkeepers and grounds staff

Dewalt Challenger Safety Boot
Protect your feet from the weather with the Dewalt Challenger Safety Boot.

Having the right outdoor workwear is key. After all, working all hours in all weather conditions can be damaging to your feet without the right protection.

You should consider a pair of safety boots that will protect you against all the elements. Ideally something that is waterproof, breathable, lightweight and preferably with a high quality gel insole.

Try the Dewalt Challenger Safety Boot or Himalayan 4103.

The Workwear Centre @ Stiven stocks the best safety trainers, boots and footwear. There is a variety of styles from a number of leading brands to choose from. This includes Dewalt, Himalayan, Caterpillar, Ambler, Helly Hansen, Skechers and many more.

If you’re looking to replace or upgrade your current safety trainers or boots – or even looking for your first pair – give The Workwear Centre @ Stiven a call on 01382 505888. Its expert team will advise you on the best footwear for you and your work place.

