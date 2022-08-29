Man arrested and taken to hospital after car flips on to roof in Dunfermline crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment and arrested for a motoring offence after a car flipped on to its roof in a Dunfermline crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Leadburn Avenue in Wellwood at 9.45pm on Sunday.

Officers confirmed one man was taken to hospital after the one-vehicle crash, although the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Pictures show at least two police vans and a group of concerned onlookers gathered at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of an overturned car in Leadburn Avenue, Wellwood, Dunfermline at 9.45pm on Sunday.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested for a motoring offence and was taken to hospital for treatment.”