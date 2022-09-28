A national treasure was destroyed – but the story didn’t end there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

A national treasure was destroyed – but the story didn’t end there

In partnership with SSE Renewables
September 28 2022, 9.00am
The Scottish Crannog Centre
The Scottish Crannog Centre has received support from the SSE Renewables community fund.

The Scottish Crannog Centre was something of a national treasure, allowing a unique insight into the lives of those who lived on Lochs some 2,500 years ago. But it suffered a major incident in the summer of 2021, after a fire tore through the premises.

At the time, locals were devastated by the fire at the Crannog on Loch Tay – there were worries for the potential impact on jobs at the centre and tourism in the area. However, local residents and businesses rallied and put their all into fundraising efforts, with the Scottish Government also offering funds to support the centre’s recovery.

The Scottish Crannog Centre was able instead to focus on building a bright future, accelerating plans to relocate the museum across Loch Tay to Dalerb.

These exciting new facilities will allow the centre to continue its important role in its community, while also helping to share the unique history and heritage of Scottish crannog dwellers to visitors.

SSE Renewables community fund invests in Scottish Crannog Centre

Another source of support for the Scottish Crannog Centre at this time has been the SSE Renewables community fund, which gave £150,000 to the rebuild project.

With funding in place, the centre can focus on a new site to showcase the unique history and heritage of its surrounding area.

Mike Benson, director of the Scottish Crannog Centre said: “SSE Renewables has been a brilliant funding partner. The support from the Griffin and Calliachar Fund has enabled us to stride into our future at a new site with renewed confidence as we set out to engage and make a positive difference to our communities.”

Other local community projects supported by SSE Renewables in 2021/2022

The Scottish Crannog Centre is not the only project to have received support from the SSE Renewables community fund 2021/2022.

Across the Perth and Kinross region, 34 projects received awards from the SSE Renewables community fund over the past year – with a total of over £940,000 going directly to projects in the area.

That includes a funding award to the Scottish Canoe Association.

Promoting the great outdoors with £40,000 cash boost for water sports

Scottish Canoe Association after receiving support from the SSE Renewables community fund.
The Scottish Canoe Association has benefitted from the SSE Renewables Community Investment fund.

The Scottish Canoe Association has a pioneering business plan that will allow them to capitalise on the nearby Grandtully Rapids. A new hub will create local jobs and support sustainable tourism.

Once re-developed, it will boast responsible camping and campervan facilities, electric vehicle charging, e-bike infrastructure and accessible ‘changing place’ facilities. Importantly, it will also have classroom facilities to help educate thousands of visitors in a variety of water sports, from canoeing to paddle boarding and angling.

The project has been awarded £40,000 from the Perth and Kinross Sustainable Development Fund.

Roger Holmes, development manager for Scottish Canoe Association, said: “The Sustainable Development funding will help us to deliver the project and enhance the post-pandemic recovery of the local economy. It will help us meet the needs of the increased visitor numbers to the area for outdoor activities.”

Welcoming Ukrainian refugees with £27,000 cash boost

Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine group
Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine group, established in Aberfeldy.

As well as supporting development projects like the Scottish Crannog Centre and the new water sports hub at Grandtully Rapids, SSE Renewables’ community funds are also available to help communities during emergencies.

A powerful example of this is the Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine group, established in Aberfeldy and designed to provide support for refugees arriving in the local area.

The group received a £27,000 donation from the Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund. The cash boost helped it develop welcome packs and establish a communication hub, so that people could retain contact with friends and family back home.

Gavin Price from Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine said: “The funds will ensure Highland Perthshire provides a welcoming environment to Ukrainian families at a time when they will need it most. We would like to thank SSE Renewables for their generous and swift response to our application.

The importance of SSE Renewables funding to local communities in Scotland

When looking at the SSE Renewables community fund, these Perth and Kinross projects are just the tip of the iceberg. In total, SSE Renewables donated around £10 million pounds to community groups across the UK and Ireland in 2021/22.

The company, which is the UK and Ireland’s leading renewable energy developer and operator, is committed to investing in the communities near its developments. Critically, funding decisions are made by local people, so that communities have control over how to enhance their local area.

That’s how the SSE Renewables community fund, now worth over £310 million, is helping to power change across the country, as we all work towards a net zero future. The company has now published its annual Community Investment Review, providing details on the impact of the cash boost on direct beneficiaries and the wider community.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables said: “It has been another great year supporting a wide variety of communities across Perth and Kinross.

“We know that the funding from SSE Renewables is vital to many rural communities and we are delighted to have been able to provide over £940,000 of support to some fantastic projects in the area, as well as helping support communities to deal with emergencies.

“The renewable energy sector has an important role to play in tackling the climate change challenge, but it is also an important tool for building thriving rural communities, as this report highlights.”

Looking ahead, SSE Renewables views 2022/23 as a year of growth for community investment as it identifies new sites across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

Find out more about how SSE Renewables funding has helped communities across Perth & Kinross, and elsewhere in Scotland.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

More from News

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. School dinners meals taken from one Dundee primary school. Tayside Contracts Picture shows; School dinners meals. Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 28/09/2022
SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 28092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Grahic Date; 27/09/2022
LISTEN: How Perthshire's Enchanted Forest became a £7.6m tourism hit
Shelley Booth says exercise plays an important part in quality sleep.
Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth on how exercise plays a part in getting good…
0
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy
1
School dinners in Tayside: Chicken Goujons with Pasta Salad as pictured on supplier Tayside Contract's website (left) and the same dish as served up in a Dundee primary school.
How school dinners should look - and what the reality is in one Dundee…
5
a nurse wearing a sleep apnoea mask
Tayside nurse who has sleep apnoea reveals 5 signs that may mean you have…
0
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Evan Lyon has received a Courier Gold Star for stepping up at the last minute to take on a main part in the High School Musical show by Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT). Picture shows; Evan Lyon. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/09/2022
St John's High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to…
0
Medigold Health clinic is based at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, Dundee.
Dundee private health clinic graded 'unsatisfactory' by inspectors
0
Steven Brown says the APAP machine he uses during sleep has changed his life.
Fifer Steven stopped breathing 149 times a night before he was diagnosed with sleep…
3

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks