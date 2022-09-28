A national treasure was destroyed – but the story didn’t end there

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Crannog Centre was something of a national treasure, allowing a unique insight into the lives of those who lived on Lochs some 2,500 years ago. But it suffered a major incident in the summer of 2021, after a fire tore through the premises.

At the time, locals were devastated by the fire at the Crannog on Loch Tay – there were worries for the potential impact on jobs at the centre and tourism in the area. However, local residents and businesses rallied and put their all into fundraising efforts, with the Scottish Government also offering funds to support the centre’s recovery.

The Scottish Crannog Centre was able instead to focus on building a bright future, accelerating plans to relocate the museum across Loch Tay to Dalerb.

These exciting new facilities will allow the centre to continue its important role in its community, while also helping to share the unique history and heritage of Scottish crannog dwellers to visitors.

SSE Renewables community fund invests in Scottish Crannog Centre

Another source of support for the Scottish Crannog Centre at this time has been the SSE Renewables community fund, which gave £150,000 to the rebuild project.

With funding in place, the centre can focus on a new site to showcase the unique history and heritage of its surrounding area.

Mike Benson, director of the Scottish Crannog Centre said: “SSE Renewables has been a brilliant funding partner. The support from the Griffin and Calliachar Fund has enabled us to stride into our future at a new site with renewed confidence as we set out to engage and make a positive difference to our communities.”

Other local community projects supported by SSE Renewables in 2021/2022

The Scottish Crannog Centre is not the only project to have received support from the SSE Renewables community fund 2021/2022.

Across the Perth and Kinross region, 34 projects received awards from the SSE Renewables community fund over the past year – with a total of over £940,000 going directly to projects in the area.

That includes a funding award to the Scottish Canoe Association.

Promoting the great outdoors with £40,000 cash boost for water sports

The Scottish Canoe Association has a pioneering business plan that will allow them to capitalise on the nearby Grandtully Rapids. A new hub will create local jobs and support sustainable tourism.

Once re-developed, it will boast responsible camping and campervan facilities, electric vehicle charging, e-bike infrastructure and accessible ‘changing place’ facilities. Importantly, it will also have classroom facilities to help educate thousands of visitors in a variety of water sports, from canoeing to paddle boarding and angling.

The project has been awarded £40,000 from the Perth and Kinross Sustainable Development Fund.

Roger Holmes, development manager for Scottish Canoe Association, said: “The Sustainable Development funding will help us to deliver the project and enhance the post-pandemic recovery of the local economy. It will help us meet the needs of the increased visitor numbers to the area for outdoor activities.”

Welcoming Ukrainian refugees with £27,000 cash boost

As well as supporting development projects like the Scottish Crannog Centre and the new water sports hub at Grandtully Rapids, SSE Renewables’ community funds are also available to help communities during emergencies.

A powerful example of this is the Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine group, established in Aberfeldy and designed to provide support for refugees arriving in the local area.

The group received a £27,000 donation from the Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund. The cash boost helped it develop welcome packs and establish a communication hub, so that people could retain contact with friends and family back home.

Gavin Price from Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine said: “The funds will ensure Highland Perthshire provides a welcoming environment to Ukrainian families at a time when they will need it most. We would like to thank SSE Renewables for their generous and swift response to our application.

The importance of SSE Renewables funding to local communities in Scotland

When looking at the SSE Renewables community fund, these Perth and Kinross projects are just the tip of the iceberg. In total, SSE Renewables donated around £10 million pounds to community groups across the UK and Ireland in 2021/22.

The company, which is the UK and Ireland’s leading renewable energy developer and operator, is committed to investing in the communities near its developments. Critically, funding decisions are made by local people, so that communities have control over how to enhance their local area.

That’s how the SSE Renewables community fund, now worth over £310 million, is helping to power change across the country, as we all work towards a net zero future. The company has now published its annual Community Investment Review, providing details on the impact of the cash boost on direct beneficiaries and the wider community.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables said: “It has been another great year supporting a wide variety of communities across Perth and Kinross.

“We know that the funding from SSE Renewables is vital to many rural communities and we are delighted to have been able to provide over £940,000 of support to some fantastic projects in the area, as well as helping support communities to deal with emergencies.

“The renewable energy sector has an important role to play in tackling the climate change challenge, but it is also an important tool for building thriving rural communities, as this report highlights.”

Looking ahead, SSE Renewables views 2022/23 as a year of growth for community investment as it identifies new sites across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

Find out more about how SSE Renewables funding has helped communities across Perth & Kinross, and elsewhere in Scotland.