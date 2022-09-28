Dundee Albert Square benches destroyed again in latest vandalism attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benches outside McManus Galleries in Dundee’s Albert Square have been destroyed by ‘senseless’ vandals again.

Shocked commuters watched in horror as a gang of teenagers attacked the seating on Tuesday evening, tearing strips of wood from the structures.

It is the latest in a string of vandalisms in the area.

In June, it was said benches in the area could potentially be removed after they were damaged.

Last month, benches outside the museum were taped off again after the backs of the seats were pulled off.

In the latest attack, one witness said he saw around 15 to 20 youngsters gathered outside the McManus.

He said: “Some were just skateboarding but there was a small group that I could see throwing bits of wood around.

“I then saw one of them repeatedly kicking the benches and breaking the wood.

“When I walked past a short time later I could see two of the benches were destroyed and bits of the seats lying around on the pavement.

“The boy that did this then wandered round and started throwing a chair from outside Wetherspoons.

“This was all happening while the area was busy with people waiting for buses and taxis sitting nearby.

“It’s just senseless vandalism of public property – no doubt just to get a few laughs out of his pals.

“It’s at least the third time I can remember this happening at Albert Square in recent months.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The vandalised benches have been inspected and due to the level of damage arrangements have been made for them to be uplifted and removed as soon as practical.

“The situation is being monitored.”

Police Scotland says it has not received a report about the incident.