Albert Square: Dundee benches could be removed after vandalism

Several benches on Albert Square in Dundee could be removed after being damaged by vandals.

A number of the benches outside The McManus have been taped off with the the backs missing from a couple of the wooden seats.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council has confirmed they were damaged as a result of vandalism.

‘I find this incredibly sad’

It is not known when the incidents took place; however, Police Scotland says it has not received any reports.

It comes after a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre in recent months, including youngsters being banned from takeaways and youths allegedly setting fires.

Councillor Lynne Short, whose Maryfield ward covers the city centre, said: “I find this incredibly sad; however, I do also understand that the last two years have been so difficult for society, with Covid-19 and all the restrictions that it brought.

“This certainly doesn’t mean that I condone vandalism in any form.

“I know that currently behind the scenes organisations are pulling together to try to support activities that can channel energies towards more positive outcomes, especially as we move towards the school break over summer.”

A city council spokesman told The Courier: “Following vandalism, officers have inspected and taped off the damaged benches at Albert Square.

“We are in the process of removing any unsafe benches from the location.”

Elsewhere in the city this year, officers have targeted the anti-social use of motorbikes and other off-road vehicles by making several arrests.

One shop owner in Stobswell was forced to ban children from his shop over abuse and racism, while teenagers and drivers have also faced action in the South Road area.