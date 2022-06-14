Albert Square: Dundee benches could be removed after vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Albert Square: Dundee benches could be removed after vandalism

By Alasdair Clark
June 14 2022, 2.04pm Updated: June 14 2022, 4.02pm
Several of the damaged benches could be removed

Several benches on Albert Square in Dundee could be removed after being damaged by vandals.

A number of the benches outside The McManus have been taped off with the the backs missing from a couple of the wooden seats.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council has confirmed they were damaged as a result of vandalism.

‘I find this incredibly sad’

It is not known when the incidents took place; however, Police Scotland says it has not received any reports.

It comes after a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre in recent months, including youngsters being banned from takeaways and youths allegedly setting fires.

Councillor Lynne Short, whose Maryfield ward covers the city centre, said: “I find this incredibly sad; however, I do also understand that the last two years have been so difficult for society, with Covid-19 and all the restrictions that it brought.

Councillor Lynne Short.

“This certainly doesn’t mean that I condone vandalism in any form.

“I know that currently behind the scenes organisations are pulling together to try to support activities that can channel energies towards more positive outcomes, especially as we move towards the school break over summer.”

A city council spokesman told The Courier: “Following vandalism, officers have inspected and taped off the damaged benches at Albert Square.

Council officers have inspected the damage

“We are in the process of removing any unsafe benches from the location.”

Elsewhere in the city this year, officers have targeted the anti-social use of motorbikes and other off-road vehicles by making several arrests.

One shop owner in Stobswell was forced to ban children from his shop over abuse and racism, while teenagers and drivers have also faced action in the South Road area.

Police probe break-in at Dundee Spar shop

