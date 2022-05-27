Police seize £15k worth of bikes and report 10 people in Dundee crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

Police seize £15k worth of bikes and report 10 people in Dundee crackdown

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 27 2022, 3.54pm Updated: May 27 2022, 5.05pm
Police Scotland are tackling the illegal use of bikes in Dundee
Inspector Keith Anderson with some of the bikes seized this year under Operation Challenge.

Police have taken more than 10 bikes off Dundee’s streets since the start of the year as part of an ongoing crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The vehicles – including bikes, quadbikes and mopeds – are worth more than £15,000.

Ten people have also been reported to prosecutors in recent months in connection with the activity.

It comes as part of Operation Challenge, which has been running for several years in an effort to crack down on the use of off-road bikes in areas like Kirkton.

Bikes previously seized by police.

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield police station said: “Operation Challenge has had a positive effect in tackling these types of incidents since its introduction a number of years ago, but the problem has still not gone away.

“We regularly receive complaints from our local communities about the anti-social and illegal use of vehicles.

“We work closely with local schools, Dundee City Council housing and education departments, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as well as community groups and local councillors to tackle this issue.

4×4, petrol and electric bikes seized

“So far this year officers have seized more than 10 such vehicles with a value in excess of £15,000 and reported 10 offenders to the procurator fiscal.

“The vehicles range in style and function including 4×4, petrol and electric models.

“Regularly misunderstood, the majority of off-road vehicles are illegal to use on public roads or on private land without the owner’s permission.

“These types of motor vehicles cannot be driven on a public road legally regardless of any licences held.”

Police say they can also look to prosecute people over the manner of their driving.

Stolen bikes involved in anti-social activities

Insp Anderson added: “Stolen bikes are also involved in the many of the illegal or anti-social incidents.

“If owners can ensure that their bikes are as secure as they can be, we can reduce the chances of their being stolen and being used illegally and dangerously.

“If you know where any of these vehicles are being stored, or who is using them, please call us on 101 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You can also use the electronic reporting form at our website, www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/c3.

“Please provide as much information as possible so we can act to further reduce the anti-social use of these vehicles.”

