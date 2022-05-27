Police seize £15k worth of bikes and report 10 people in Dundee crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have taken more than 10 bikes off Dundee’s streets since the start of the year as part of an ongoing crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The vehicles – including bikes, quadbikes and mopeds – are worth more than £15,000.

Ten people have also been reported to prosecutors in recent months in connection with the activity.

It comes as part of Operation Challenge, which has been running for several years in an effort to crack down on the use of off-road bikes in areas like Kirkton.

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield police station said: “Operation Challenge has had a positive effect in tackling these types of incidents since its introduction a number of years ago, but the problem has still not gone away.

“We regularly receive complaints from our local communities about the anti-social and illegal use of vehicles.

“We work closely with local schools, Dundee City Council housing and education departments, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as well as community groups and local councillors to tackle this issue.

4×4, petrol and electric bikes seized

“So far this year officers have seized more than 10 such vehicles with a value in excess of £15,000 and reported 10 offenders to the procurator fiscal.

“The vehicles range in style and function including 4×4, petrol and electric models.

“Regularly misunderstood, the majority of off-road vehicles are illegal to use on public roads or on private land without the owner’s permission.

“These types of motor vehicles cannot be driven on a public road legally regardless of any licences held.”

Police say they can also look to prosecute people over the manner of their driving.

Stolen bikes involved in anti-social activities

Insp Anderson added: “Stolen bikes are also involved in the many of the illegal or anti-social incidents.

“If owners can ensure that their bikes are as secure as they can be, we can reduce the chances of their being stolen and being used illegally and dangerously.

“If you know where any of these vehicles are being stored, or who is using them, please call us on 101 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You can also use the electronic reporting form at our website, www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/c3.

“Please provide as much information as possible so we can act to further reduce the anti-social use of these vehicles.”