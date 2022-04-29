Dundee shop owner bans schoolkids over racist abuse and thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee shop owner has banned schoolchildren after suffering racist abuse and thefts at the hands of teenagers.

Kedar Khadka, who runs Booze 4 U on Albert Street, says he has been under siege over his refusal to sell youngsters alcohol and cigarettes.

The business has also been vandalised and items have been thrown around the shop.

Mr Khadka says he took inspiration for the ban from a Fife Co-op and a Dundee KFC restaurant, which have imposed their own rules in recent months.

Youngsters are now only allowed into Booze 4 U with their parents.

The Stobswell businessman told The Courier: “We were having a nightmare before imposing this ban.

“Staff were being racially abused and items were being chucked around the shop, all because we wouldn’t sell them alcohol, cigarettes and vapes.

“There was one instance were a kid jumped on the counter and stole £60 worth of vapes.

Kids in school uniform targeting shop

“The window of the shop door was also getting kicked in and stones were being thrown at the windows, and some of the shop signs were being damaged.

“All of this was happening while the kids were in school uniform in most cases.”

Mr Khadka, 36, says he previously banned the sale of eggs to teenagers after they were being thrown at cars.

It just wasn’t fair on my staff that they were being subjected to some of the language that was being aimed at them

He continued: “I’ve had this shop for four years but in the last few months we’ve definitely seen an increase in anti-social issues with kids.

“After imposing the ban, I would say 70% of our issues have now been resolved.

“It just wasn’t fair on my staff that they were being subjected to some of the language that was being aimed at them.”

The retailer has also contacted nearby Morgan Academy over the involvement of some of its pupils.

He added: “We’re still aware there are issues with kids requesting members of the public to buy cigarettes and other products.

“While this isn’t a new problem, we are worried that this is happening during lesson times when these kids should be at school.

Talks with Morgan Academy

“A member of the school came in and spoke with us on Friday.

“As a parent myself, I’m worried for the kids with some of the behaviour we’ve seen in the shop recently.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The school regularly reminds pupils to act responsibly in the local community and to maintain positive relationships with retailers and residents.

“The school responds to complaints and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”