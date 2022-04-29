Dundee shop owner bans schoolkids over racist abuse and thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Dundee shop owner bans schoolkids over racist abuse and thefts

By James Simpson
April 29 2022, 5.43pm
Kedar Khadka outside Booze 4 U on Albert Street.
Kedar Khadka outside Booze 4 U on Albert Street.

A Dundee shop owner has banned schoolchildren after suffering racist abuse and thefts at the hands of teenagers.

Kedar Khadka, who runs Booze 4 U on Albert Street, says he has been under siege over his refusal to sell youngsters alcohol and cigarettes.

The business has also been vandalised and items have been thrown around the shop.

Mr Khadka says he took inspiration for the ban from a Fife Co-op and a Dundee KFC restaurant, which have imposed their own rules in recent months.

Signs on the door warning of the ban.

Youngsters are now only allowed into Booze 4 U with their parents.

The Stobswell businessman told The Courier: “We were having a nightmare before imposing this ban.

“Staff were being racially abused and items were being chucked around the shop, all because we wouldn’t sell them alcohol, cigarettes and vapes.

“There was one instance were a kid jumped on the counter and stole £60 worth of vapes.

Kids in school uniform targeting shop

“The window of the shop door was also getting kicked in and stones were being thrown at the windows, and some of the shop signs were being damaged.

“All of this was happening while the kids were in school uniform in most cases.”

Mr Khadka, 36, says he previously banned the sale of eggs to teenagers after they were being thrown at cars.

It just wasn’t fair on my staff that they were being subjected to some of the language that was being aimed at them

He continued: “I’ve had this shop for four years but in the last few months we’ve definitely seen an increase in anti-social issues with kids.

“After imposing the ban, I would say 70% of our issues have now been resolved.

“It just wasn’t fair on my staff that they were being subjected to some of the language that was being aimed at them.”

Mr Khadka says staff have faced abuse and thefts.

The retailer has also contacted nearby Morgan Academy over the involvement of some of its pupils.

He added: “We’re still aware there are issues with kids requesting members of the public to buy cigarettes and other products.

“While this isn’t a new problem, we are worried that this is happening during lesson times when these kids should be at school.

Talks with Morgan Academy

“A member of the school came in and spoke with us on Friday.

“As a parent myself, I’m worried for the kids with some of the behaviour we’ve seen in the shop recently.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The school regularly reminds pupils to act responsibly in the local community and to maintain positive relationships with retailers and residents.

“The school responds to complaints and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”

ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee McDonald’s mob makes me wonder – has Covid made the kids go radge?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier