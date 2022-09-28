5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k

By Jack McKeown
September 28 2022, 9.23am Updated: September 28 2022, 1.58pm
A beautiful detached cottage near Falkland.
A beautiful detached cottage near Falkland.

Want a home that doesn’t share walls with your neighbours but don’t have a limitless budget?

Here are five detached houses that cost £200,000 or less.

Kirriemuir

This detached house in Northmuir is on for o/o £175k.

This handsome detached house in the Kirriemuir suburb of Northmuir is built from the red sandstone distinctive to the area.

Recently refurbished, it has a lounge, newly fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, shower room and conservatory.

The new kitchen.

Outside there’s a driveway and gardens to front and rear.

It also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

The garden, conservatory and patio.

Best of all, it’s on sale for a very reasonable £175,000. 

Birkhill

25 Wood Road, Birkhill.

Just a five-minute drive from Dundee but with countryside all round and a village feel it’s no wonder Birkhill is an in-demand place to live.

Located on Wood Road, this detached bungalow is a couple of streets back from the main road through the village.

It’s only a minute’s walk to the popular Birkhill Inn and the local shop but enjoys a peaceful location.

Living room.

Large windows let in plenty of light. The one-level home has three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and shower room.

There’s a garage and a summerhouse as well as sizeable gardens.

Garden and summerhouse.

Number 25 Wood Road, Birkhill is on sale for o/o £200,000. 

Crieff

This detached house is near the centre of Crieff.

This Perthshire bungalow is a short walk from the centre of Crieff.

The pretty market town has a good selection of pubs, cafes and shops – as well as some fantastic scenery.

This two-bedroom bungalow has gardens to the front and rear and its own garage.

Living room.

Priced at just £140,000 it offers a lot of house in a great location for not much money.

It is non-standard construction, however, so mortgage lending may be limited.

Falkland

Newton of Falkland.

This beautiful detached cottage in Newton of Falkland is absolutely charming.

On the outskirts of the historic Fife village of Falkland, it sits in a quiet location surrounded by rolling countryside.

The living room has a wood-burning stove.

The living room of the two-bedroom cottage has a wood burner that’s perfect for warming back up following an afternoon climbing nearby East Lomond.

There are beautiful gardens and a large stone outbuilding that can be used as a garage or workshop.

The cottage and garage/workshop.

For just £195,000 it’s remarkable value for money. 

Edzell

Margie Burn Cottage.

Margie Burn Cottage is a wonderful detached home near the Angus village of Edzell.

The rural cottage is in a fantastic location, close to amenities and within easy reach of the Angus Glens.

Living room.

It has two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and shower room.

There’s even a conservatory to take advantage of the fine countryside views.

It’s on sale for o/o £170,000. 

