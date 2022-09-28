5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Want a home that doesn’t share walls with your neighbours but don’t have a limitless budget?

Here are five detached houses that cost £200,000 or less.

Kirriemuir

This handsome detached house in the Kirriemuir suburb of Northmuir is built from the red sandstone distinctive to the area.

Recently refurbished, it has a lounge, newly fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, shower room and conservatory.

Outside there’s a driveway and gardens to front and rear.

It also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

Best of all, it’s on sale for a very reasonable £175,000.

Birkhill

Just a five-minute drive from Dundee but with countryside all round and a village feel it’s no wonder Birkhill is an in-demand place to live.

Located on Wood Road, this detached bungalow is a couple of streets back from the main road through the village.

It’s only a minute’s walk to the popular Birkhill Inn and the local shop but enjoys a peaceful location.

Large windows let in plenty of light. The one-level home has three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and shower room.

There’s a garage and a summerhouse as well as sizeable gardens.

Number 25 Wood Road, Birkhill is on sale for o/o £200,000.

Crieff

This Perthshire bungalow is a short walk from the centre of Crieff.

The pretty market town has a good selection of pubs, cafes and shops – as well as some fantastic scenery.

This two-bedroom bungalow has gardens to the front and rear and its own garage.

Priced at just £140,000 it offers a lot of house in a great location for not much money.

It is non-standard construction, however, so mortgage lending may be limited.

Falkland

This beautiful detached cottage in Newton of Falkland is absolutely charming.

On the outskirts of the historic Fife village of Falkland, it sits in a quiet location surrounded by rolling countryside.

The living room of the two-bedroom cottage has a wood burner that’s perfect for warming back up following an afternoon climbing nearby East Lomond.

There are beautiful gardens and a large stone outbuilding that can be used as a garage or workshop.

For just £195,000 it’s remarkable value for money.

Edzell

Margie Burn Cottage is a wonderful detached home near the Angus village of Edzell.

The rural cottage is in a fantastic location, close to amenities and within easy reach of the Angus Glens.

It has two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and shower room.

There’s even a conservatory to take advantage of the fine countryside views.

It’s on sale for o/o £170,000.