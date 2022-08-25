Dundee’s Albert Square benches taped off after more vandalism By Poppy Watson August 25 2022, 5.38pm Updated: August 25 2022, 7.11pm 0 Benches outside The McManus have been taped off. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Benches in Dundee’s Albert Square have been destroyed by vandals for the second time in recent months. Three benches outside The McManus museum have been taped off, with the the backs missing. Dundee City Council confirmed it was the result of vandalism and said it was “dealing with the matter”. It comes after the same benches were targeted by vandals in June, which saw the council forced to remove those left unsafe. The backs are missing from several benches. The incident follows a spate of recent vandalism issues in Dundee. Earlier this week, racist graffiti was sprayed across a Broughty Ferry shop, leaving owners shocked and upset. Track One Ltd on King Street, previously known as A&K Newsagents, was covered in racial slurs on Tuesday, including phrases such as “F*** off home”. A Dundee City Council spokesperson told The Courier: “Following vandalism, officers have inspected and taped off the damaged benches at Albert Square. “We are currently dealing with the matter.” Albert Square: Dundee benches could be removed after vandalism Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee police chief promises full review after Broughty Ferry beach brawl 1 3 days of strike action to hit schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and… 1 Man accused of endangering guests by swinging from chandelier at Dundee hotel Fife Council bin workers to join strikes as another eight days of action announced 1 Bin strikes: Dundee streets strewn with rubbish sparking vermin fears 0 Dundee Mormon Bishop's wife admits to child abuse inquiry she made foster child lick… River Tay sewage warning to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive roadworks 0 LISTEN: The events that led to the conviction and sentencing of Fife funeral fraudster Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model 0 Too Good To Go: I paid £3 for my mystery bag from Spar in… 0 More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0