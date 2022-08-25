Dundee’s Albert Square benches taped off after more vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Benches in Dundee’s Albert Square have been destroyed by vandals for the second time in recent months.

Three benches outside The McManus museum have been taped off, with the the backs missing.

Dundee City Council confirmed it was the result of vandalism and said it was “dealing with the matter”.

It comes after the same benches were targeted by vandals in June, which saw the council forced to remove those left unsafe.

The incident follows a spate of recent vandalism issues in Dundee.

Earlier this week, racist graffiti was sprayed across a Broughty Ferry shop, leaving owners shocked and upset.

Track One Ltd on King Street, previously known as A&K Newsagents, was covered in racial slurs on Tuesday, including phrases such as “F*** off home”.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson told The Courier: “Following vandalism, officers have inspected and taped off the damaged benches at Albert Square.

“We are currently dealing with the matter.”