Race to the top: best pictures of Dumyat Hill Race

The University of Stirling’s Dumyat Hill Race took place on Wednesday evening.

The challenging race, described by the University of Stirling as it’s ‘flagship running event’, took place in the university campus for the 49th time.

The Dumyat Hill Race also doubles as the Scottish Student Sport Hill Running Championship and Scottish Hill Running Race.

The popular fixture was first created when a University of Stirling psychologist laid a £1 bet saying it was not possible to reach the top of Dumyat Hill from the University’s Gannochy Pavilion and come back down within one hour.

On Graduation Day 1972, the £1 was lost by three minutes and, following the first ‘official race’ in 1973, it has been held annually in May ever since.

The Dumyat Hill Race now attracts around 450 entrants annually, each tackling the 390m climb across 8km of tough terrain.

Dumyat Hill Race Record

The race record stands at an incredible 32 minutes and 23 seconds, set by Murray Strain. Former World Mountain Running Champion Angela Mudge is the women’s record holder with a time of 36 minutes and 36 seconds.

Our photographer, Eve Conroy was there to capture the action.