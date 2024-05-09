Race to the top: best pictures of Dumyat Hill Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Race to the top: best pictures of Dumyat Hill Race

The University of Stirling host the 49th Dumyat Hill Race, doubling as the Scottish Student Sport Hill Running Championship and Scottish Hill Running Race. Our photographer was there to capture the action.

Runners take on the 49th Dumyat Hill Race. Image: Eve Conroy / DC Thomson
Runners take on the 49th Dumyat Hill Race. Image: Eve Conroy / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

The University of Stirling’s Dumyat Hill Race took place on Wednesday evening.

The challenging race, described by the University of Stirling as it’s ‘flagship running event’, took place in the university campus for the 49th time.

The Dumyat Hill Race also doubles as the Scottish Student Sport Hill Running Championship and Scottish Hill Running Race.

The popular fixture was first created when a University of Stirling psychologist laid a £1 bet saying it was not possible to reach the top of Dumyat Hill from the University’s Gannochy Pavilion and come back down within one hour.

On Graduation Day 1972, the £1 was lost by three minutes and, following the first ‘official race’ in 1973, it has been held annually in May ever since.

The Dumyat Hill Race now attracts around 450 entrants annually, each tackling the 390m climb across 8km of tough terrain.

Dumyat Hill Race Record

The race record stands at an incredible 32 minutes and 23 seconds, set by Murray Strain. Former World Mountain Running Champion Angela Mudge is the women’s record holder with a time of 36 minutes and 36 seconds.

Our photographer, Eve Conroy was there to capture the action.

A competitor runs past Sterling Monument
A view of the National Wallace Monument from Dumyat.
Runners make their way down the hill.
Competitors make their way down the hill.
Runners jump over a style as they come out of the woods
Fred Davies leaps over a gate as runners emerge from the trees and onto the hill.
A group of runners make their way up the hill.
Christine Caldwell during The 49th Dumyat Hill Race.
Three runners during the Dumyat Hill Race
Graham Kelly, number 202, makes progress up the hill.
Runner Ellen Astley makes her way down a track.
Ellen Astley makes easy work of the rough terrain.
Matt Sweeney smiles as he takes part in the race.
Matt Sweeney of Ochil Hill Runners keeps smiling as he makes his way up.
A view of Dumyat Hill as runners make their way back down.
The route takes the runners through stunning scenery.
Scott Findlay, number 116 and Simon Philpott, number 314 during the Dumyat Hill Race.
Scott Findlay, number 116 and Simon Philpott, number 314 during the Dumyat Hill Race.
Runners make their way up the hill.
Colourful runners stand out against the green grass of Dumyat.
A runner with headphones in takes part in the race.
A competitor keeps the music going to help him up the hill.
Two runners make their way around the course.
Ellen Astley, number 14 and Jose Leon-Rojas start to feel the strain.
The view of Dumyat from the Stirling University grounds.
The view of Dumyat from the Stirling University grounds.
Three runners push themselves hard.
Left to right – Sam O’Neill, Naomi Lang and Neil Sillence run the Dumyat Hill Race. Naomi was the highest placed woman.
Race winner, Matt Knowles stands with his medals around his neck after the race.
Race winner, Matt Knowles completed the run in just 32 minutes and 13 seconds.
Runners Colin Shore and Chris Watson smile after finishing.
Runners Colin Shore and Chris Watson after completing the race.
Runners make their way over a steep incline.
Sandy Gilholy of Glasgow University Hares and Hounds finished the course in just over 45 minutes.

