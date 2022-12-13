A90 near Forfar closed for several hours after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 was closed southbound near Forfar after a crash on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 9.40am, close to the turn-off for McDonald’s.

Traffic was being diverted via the A94 to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

The road reopened at 1.25pm.

One driver passing by said the incident involved a van.

Witness ‘saw van go flying’

She said: “I was driving the other way and I saw a white van go flying.

“It looked pretty bad from what I saw. I hope the driver is ok.”

It has not been confirmed whether anyone has been injured but police confirmed an ambulance was in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.35am on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 southbound at the A94 junction.

“Emergency services attended the scene.”