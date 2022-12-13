Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer confirms ‘good weekend’ as a number of Dee stars return to training

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee squad will be in better shape for this weekend’s Championship clash with Cove Rangers after failing to fill the bench at Falkirk.

The Dark Blues took on the Bairns in the Challenge Cup with three places on the bench empty after a string of injuries and illness saw seven players miss out.

Despite that the remaining men ran out 3-0 winners to book a quarter-final spot.

Ten days on from that contest, manager Gary Bowyer hopes to have more options to choose from.

Jordan McGhee, Ben Williamson and Shaun Byrne all missed out at Falkirk after the win at Inverness but have returned to training.

Ian Lawlor, too, is back after striking his head on a post during the Scottish Cup win over Airdrieonians last month.

While top scorer Zach Robinson could be in line for a welcome return, though Paul McGowan is still out.

‘Good decision’

“We didn’t risk Ben Williamson or Shaun Byrne at Falkirk after they picked up knocks in the win at Inverness,” Bowyer said.

“They returned to training on Monday so that is good. Turned out to be a good decision.

“Jordan McGhee is also back in training after illness and Jordan Marshall did three quarters of the session on Monday so he’s getting close to returning.

“Ian Lawlor is back training as well. It took longer than expected for him to come back after following all the protocols but he’s back available again.

“And we’ll hopefully have Zach Robinson back on Saturday, too, so we’re not too bad this week.

“There’s no signs of the sickness bug that’s been around either so it’s been a good weekend.”

Robinson has been out of action since injuring a hamstring during victory over Hamilton on November 19.

Prior to that he’d been in fine goalscoring form with three goals in two games but has been missing for the past four matches.