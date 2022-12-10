Dundee striker Zak Rudden: I just love scoring goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zak Rudden says he should have been celebrating a first Dundee hat-trick against Falkirk on Thursday night.

The striker, though, had to make do with a double as he notched goals six and seven of the season.

That moved him to within a goal of top scorer Zach Robinson – and he’s keen to add more.

“It was good to get among the goals again,” Rudden said.

“I should have had three at least. I’m disappointed not to get a hat-trick. But I’ll settle for two.

“I was a wee bit worried when the goalkeeper got his hand to the penalty but happy to see it go in.

“The other goal was a great ball in from Luke McCowan and I just had to get on the end of it.

“Now I just need to keep it going and take it into the league again, starting next week.

“I’m capable of going on a run of scoring regularly, 100%. I’ve shown before I can do it in the Championship.

“If I keep my performance level high, my energy high and get myself into the positions for goal scoring opportunities, then I know I’m capable of finishing them.

“The manager just wants me to work hard and score goals, basically. Keeping it simple.”

Getting stick

Rudden is a striker with just one focus, getting on the scoresheet.

That’s something he did for Falkirk back in 2018/19, netting 12 times in 31 appearances.

Though it didn’t stop the Scotland U/21 international getting some abuse sent his way from the stands as he helped the Dark Blues on their way to a sixth straight win.

“I was getting a bit of stick from the Falkirk fans. I was a bit surprised by it but that’s football,” he added.

“Did I enjoy the goals more because of that? Aye and no.

“I just love scoring goals – it doesn’t matter if it’s in training or in games.”

He added: “It’s a good run we are on but we take it game by game. We have to lift our standards for next week again.

“We definitely look a confident team.”

Injury?

The cotton wool came out late on on Thursday night, too, after Rudden took a knock from a hefty challenge in midfield.

Manager Gary Bowyer wasted no time in taking his striker off with a lengthy list of absentees already causing a headache.

Rudden, though, isn’t worried about it.

“I just took a dead leg near the end and the gaffer took me off to help my recovery. I should be fine,” the striker said.

“We’ve got a few injuries at the moment but we still have a capable squad available.

“I don’t think many of the injured boys are too far away and it will be good to have them back.”