Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school

By Poppy Watson
February 20 2023, 6.12pm
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Pupils face uncertainty over when they will return. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Pupils at a Carnoustie primary school damaged during Storm Otto face uncertainty over when they will return to class.

Parents say they have received a lack of information about the closure, with Angus Council refusing to commit to a timetable for reopening.

Firefighters were called to Burnside Primary School on Friday after part of its roof was blown off in high winds.

An inspection revealed the building was unsafe for children to return to.

The council told families on Friday afternoon that children who attend Burnside Nursery will temporarily be relocated to Carnoustie Early Learning and Childcare Centre from Tuesday.

Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie
The school on Friday morning. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Primary school pupils will be provided with remote learning from Wednesday.

It also said there was “no confirmed timescale” for the repairs. This was repeated in a letter sent out on Monday February 20.

The school – which has been cordoned off – was shut on Friday and Monday for the mid-term break.

No confirmed reopening a ‘major concern’

One worried parent, whose two children are pupils at Burnside, said the lack of clarity over when the building will reopen was a “major concern”.

The nurse, who asked not to be named, said she had been forced to take time off work this week to teach her children at home.

She said: “We have heard nothing from Angus Council.

“Basically we’ve just been told that home learning will start on Wednesday but we’ve not been told if this will be weeks or months.

“The rumours going around are that it is going to be a couple of months.

“It is a major concern for me and from speaking to lots of other parents I know that they feel the same way”.

It is not known when the building will reopen. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

She added: “Home learning did not work during Covid-19. It is not a substitute [for in-person lessons].

“It’s fine for a week but if it’s going to be months on end then they need to come up with another solution.

“I don’t know why they can’t split the children among different primary schools in the area.

“I would need to take more time off work if this continues – I don’t have any family in the area to do childcare”.

‘Speculation about the length of closure unhelpful’

A spokesman for Angus Council refused to comment when asked if children could be taught at alternative venues such as community halls or other schools in the area.

He said: “Structural assessment is ongoing and we do not have a confirmed timescale for reopening the school building at this time.

“As such, speculation about the length of closure is both premature and unhelpful.

“As stated immediately after initial assessments of the storm damage last Friday, the building is not safe for children and staff to attend in its current condition.

Burnside School Carnoustie
The school is closed for the mid-term break. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“When the school term resumes tomorrow the school building will remain closed to all children.

“This information was shared directly with our Burnside Primary School families and widely across traditional and social media”.

Dundee MP ‘disappointed’

SNP MP Stewart Hosie, who represents Dundee East, said he was “disappointed” to hear of parents’ concerns.

He said: “I will have my office contact Angus Council immediately to make sure they issue an update to the pupils and pupils’ families as soon as possible so there is less uncertainty regarding the reopening of the school.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Don & Low Nonwovens is one of the locations where roof-mounted solar panels will be installed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Don & Low green light to power Forfar factories with 16,000 solar panels
Mark played an important part in success of Carnoustie Panmure.
Mark Johnson obituary: Carnoustie Panmure general manager 'who would help anyone'
A train in Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus trains return to normal service after signalling fault
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers' memorial
Dr Bill Yule in his younger years. Image: Yule family
Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule
Lochside has gone but the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
11
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
To go with story by Caroline Lindsay. Feature on snowdrops for Weekend 200221 Picture shows; Des Cotton, Glamis Castle and snowdrops. Glamis. Supplied by Glamis Castle Date; Unknown; 03558b42-42ab-47d1-8abc-e0ef17f68a51
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Body found outside the TSB Bank in Leven High Street. One police van with two police standing by the tent and one SOCO taking pictures of the scene and body
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street
3
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
4
Barry Keoghan and his wife Alyson Kierans.
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home
5
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
6
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
7
Andrew Innes arrives at Edinburgh High Court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
8
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
9
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3
10
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039457 - Remembrance day at Bowerswell House in Perth -- Picture shows UPDATED FILE PIX Councillor Peter Barrett -- Bowerswell House, Bowerswell Road, Perth - Friday 11th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0041252 Stacy Wallace from Help for Kids sends the karts on their way TeamSport Go Karting in Dundee are holding a race fundraiser for Help for Kids.
Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Social drug dealer and biting bike thief

Editor's Picks

Most Commented