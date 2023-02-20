Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils at a Carnoustie primary school damaged during Storm Otto face uncertainty over when they will return to class.

Parents say they have received a lack of information about the closure, with Angus Council refusing to commit to a timetable for reopening.

Firefighters were called to Burnside Primary School on Friday after part of its roof was blown off in high winds.

An inspection revealed the building was unsafe for children to return to.

The council told families on Friday afternoon that children who attend Burnside Nursery will temporarily be relocated to Carnoustie Early Learning and Childcare Centre from Tuesday.

Primary school pupils will be provided with remote learning from Wednesday.

It also said there was “no confirmed timescale” for the repairs. This was repeated in a letter sent out on Monday February 20.

The school – which has been cordoned off – was shut on Friday and Monday for the mid-term break.

No confirmed reopening a ‘major concern’

One worried parent, whose two children are pupils at Burnside, said the lack of clarity over when the building will reopen was a “major concern”.

The nurse, who asked not to be named, said she had been forced to take time off work this week to teach her children at home.

She said: “We have heard nothing from Angus Council.

“Basically we’ve just been told that home learning will start on Wednesday but we’ve not been told if this will be weeks or months.

“The rumours going around are that it is going to be a couple of months.

“It is a major concern for me and from speaking to lots of other parents I know that they feel the same way”.

She added: “Home learning did not work during Covid-19. It is not a substitute [for in-person lessons].

“It’s fine for a week but if it’s going to be months on end then they need to come up with another solution.

“I don’t know why they can’t split the children among different primary schools in the area.

“I would need to take more time off work if this continues – I don’t have any family in the area to do childcare”.

‘Speculation about the length of closure unhelpful’

A spokesman for Angus Council refused to comment when asked if children could be taught at alternative venues such as community halls or other schools in the area.

He said: “Structural assessment is ongoing and we do not have a confirmed timescale for reopening the school building at this time.

“As such, speculation about the length of closure is both premature and unhelpful.

“As stated immediately after initial assessments of the storm damage last Friday, the building is not safe for children and staff to attend in its current condition.

“When the school term resumes tomorrow the school building will remain closed to all children.

“This information was shared directly with our Burnside Primary School families and widely across traditional and social media”.

Dundee MP ‘disappointed’

SNP MP Stewart Hosie, who represents Dundee East, said he was “disappointed” to hear of parents’ concerns.

He said: “I will have my office contact Angus Council immediately to make sure they issue an update to the pupils and pupils’ families as soon as possible so there is less uncertainty regarding the reopening of the school.”