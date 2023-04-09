Angus & The Mearns ‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’ Forfar pensioner Ron Kerr is urging people to get symptoms checked early as part of a new campaign. By Emma Duncan April 9 2023, 8.00am Share ‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4279804/forfar-man-bowel-cancer/ Copy Link 0 comments Ron Kerr was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Image: Paul Reid Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Angus & The Mearns IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats Carnoustie 2018 Open legacy sets Fairy Steps restoration on the right path Meet the Dundee United fan from Carnoustie in charge of Scotland's fire service Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row… Angus village’s 200-card farewell for postman Harry Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family's thanks for 'exceptional' hospice care Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie's favourite park even more accessible to all Queen Mother's Royal limo can be bought for £10,000 at Tayside auction Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father's… Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later Most Read 1 Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death 2 New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal 3 Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire… 4 Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent 5 Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans 6 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 4 7 Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s… 8 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting… 3 9 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… 10 Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row… More from The Courier 'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic… Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with… ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and… 4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of… RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season Police 'seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law' Editor's Picks Meet the Dundee United fan from Carnoustie in charge of Scotland’s fire service Carnoustie 2018 Open legacy sets Fairy Steps restoration on the right path Missing South Lanarkshire teen found after being seen in Dundee Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death Meet the family who’ve farmed in Errol for 100 years who run major crisp brand Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s head under water St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for ‘moment of class’ in response to racist abuse suffered by Canadian international 4 Arbroath talking points as Lichties secure Dundee draw in front of biggest Gayfield gate in 11 years 5 clues that helped police snare Fife killer Ross Taggart Most Commented 1 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 4 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 5 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 6 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 7 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 8 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 9 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 10 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?