‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’

Forfar pensioner Ron Kerr is urging people to get symptoms checked early as part of a new campaign.

By Emma Duncan
Ron Kerr was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Image: Paul Reid
Ron Kerr was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Image: Paul Reid

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Goats in coats was a sell-out success at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats
CR0042033, Graham Brown, Carnoustie. 2018 Open Championship legacy project to return Carnoustie Fairy Steps launched. The Fairy Steps are a much loved but sadly neglected walk from the east side of Panbride Country Church north to where steps lead down to the Craigmill Burn. The right of way continues over what was a bridge and headed north to Muirdrum. Picture Organising Committee of Friends of The Fairy Steps Left to right: Councillor David Cheape, Pamela Manley, Steve McFarlane (Secretary), Lesley Marr, Libby McAinsh (Treasurer), Alec Potter (Chair), Panbride, Carnoustie, 08th April 2023. Image: Supplied - David Cheape
Carnoustie 2018 Open legacy sets Fairy Steps restoration on the right path
New chief officer Ross Haggart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet the Dundee United fan from Carnoustie in charge of Scotland's fire service
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
Locals held a farewell gathering for postie Harry Keane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus village’s 200-card farewell for postman Harry
Ewan and Wendy Cameron with son James and two of the family's old Fords which will be going on the charity run.
Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family's thanks for 'exceptional' hospice care
Community council vice-chairman George Aitken, KRG chairman Ron Lobban and KRG treasurer Irena get into the swing of the new equipment. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie's favourite park even more accessible to all
The 1970 Royal limo is ready to find a new owner at Errol in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Queen Mother's Royal limo can be bought for £10,000 at Tayside auction
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father's…
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Residents' anger at Crombie Park damage one year on from Storm Arwen Picture shows; Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Crombie Country Park. Supplied by James Lamont Date; 19/10/2022
Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Methven Street Picture shows; Police on South Methven Street. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Stuart Cowper Date; 09/04/2023
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
2
Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.
New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal
3
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
4
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
5
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
6
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s…
8
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting…
3
9
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
10
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…

More from The Courier

The thief inside the Istanbulie on Union Street. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
Scottish Deer Centre are hosting an Easter Grotto. Picture shows; Reuben Downton, 1. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun
Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic…
Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
Lewis McCann scored one and assisted another. Image: SNS.
Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Like the youth of today, Rab also watches TV with subtitles. For different reasons though.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids
Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season
Police 'seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented