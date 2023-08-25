Darien Baird: Loved ones say farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brechin dad with Star Wars-themed funeral

Loved ones of a “brilliant” Brechin dad have said their final farewells at a Star Wars-themed funeral after he died following a motorbike crash.

Darien Baird, 26, died at Ninewells Hospital on July 26 – nearly 48 hours after the collision with a lorry near Forfar.

He left behind an eight-year-old son, Kalub, who he had with long-term partner Terri Beattie.

His death came less than two years after Darien’s sister, Rashelle, died aged 27 following a 10-day battle with Covid.

Brechin funeral for ‘Star Wars fanatic’ Darien Baird

Darien’s funeral in Brechin on Friday was Star Wars-themed, in keeping with his love of all things science fiction.

Speaking before the funeral, dad Steve said: “Darien was a Star Wars fanatic.

“We decided it was appropriate to have a Star Wars theme for Darien’s funeral.

“Many of his friends and family agreed they would adopt a Star Wars theme for their outfits on the day and we have had many characters from the films.”

Darien’s coffin was painted green to show his love of Celtic Football Club and draped in a club flag.

The service at Black’s funeral rooms in Brechin was taken by celebrant Tommy Baxter, who led in Darien’s coffin with a lightsaber.

In his eulogy, Tommy said: “Darien’s interest in all things Star Wars was quite phenomenal and his recall of facts was extraordinary.

“To many it is just escapism, but to equally as many, it is a world that they would love to be in.

“Battles between good and evil, the Light and the Dark side, the Empire and the Republic.

“They are not just sci-fi fantasy but, in so many ways, the image of the world we live in with heroes and heroines, dictators, and those who strive for good. And Darien loved all of that.”

He also paid tribute to Darien – who would have turned 27 on September 19 – as a dad to Kalub, who was dressed as Darth Vader and carried a small Yoda at the funeral.

Tommy said: “Darien was a brilliant dad. He and Kalub were not just father and son, but the best of friends.

‘Darien’s spirit goes on like the Jedi characters he loved’

“Kalub went everywhere with his dad and was very competitive when they were on the Xbox.

“When Kalub became good on it, Darien might had been better taking Yoda’s advice: ‘If no mistake have you made, yet losing you are… a different game you should play.’”

Tommy said that an accident when Darien was just two – where he was kicked in the face by a horse – had an impact on his life.

He said: “When it happened, he was the walking wounded and even in the hospital he was able to say, ‘horse kicked me’, but the family were warned that the injuries were significant.

“Darien, despite his difficulties as a result of the accident, was a happy child, although he managed to get into a few scrapes over the years, and a lot of what happened is not for repeating here.”

He continued: “His life was tragically short, and no one expected to be here today.

“But here we are, and we have to accept that Darien has gone.

“His earthly body may be silent, but his spirit goes on like the Jedi characters he loved so much.

“Darien left this world because of a tragic accident on the Forfar to Montrose road.

“He fought bravely in hospital for two days but the outcome was inevitable that injuries were too extensive.

“Darien passed away knowing that he was loved with his family at his side.

“As the Jedi master Yoda says, ‘Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force.'”