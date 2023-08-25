Darien Baird: Loved ones say farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brechin dad with Star Wars-themed funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darien Baird: Loved ones say farewell to ‘brilliant’ Brechin dad with Star Wars-themed funeral

The 26-year-old died in July after a motorbike crash.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A Star Wars-themed funeral was held for late Brechin biker Darien Baird on Friday.
A Star Wars-themed funeral was held for late Brechin biker Darien Baird on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/Supplied

Loved ones of a “brilliant” Brechin dad have said their final farewells at a Star Wars-themed funeral after he died following a motorbike crash.

Darien Baird, 26, died at Ninewells Hospital on July 26 – nearly 48 hours after the collision with a lorry near Forfar.

He left behind an eight-year-old son, Kalub, who he had with long-term partner Terri Beattie.

His death came less than two years after Darien’s sister, Rashelle, died aged 27 following a 10-day battle with Covid.

Brechin funeral for ‘Star Wars fanatic’ Darien Baird

Darien’s funeral in Brechin on Friday was Star Wars-themed, in keeping with his love of all things science fiction.

Speaking before the funeral, dad Steve said: “Darien was a Star Wars fanatic.

“We decided it was appropriate to have a Star Wars theme for Darien’s funeral.

“Many of his friends and family agreed they would adopt a Star Wars theme for their outfits on the day and we have had many characters from the films.”

Brechin motorcyclist Darien Baird with partner Terri Beattie, left, and sister Allannah Logan
Darien with partner Terri Beattie, left, and sister Allannah Logan. Image: Supplied
Loved ones of Darien Baird at his Star Wars-themed funeral in Brechin
Partner Terri with son Kalub, front and centre, Darien’s sister Allannah (third left) and dad Steve Baird (second right) with loved ones outside the funeral. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Darien’s coffin was painted green to show his love of Celtic Football Club and draped in a club flag.

The service at Black’s funeral rooms in Brechin was taken by celebrant Tommy Baxter, who led in Darien’s coffin with a lightsaber.

In his eulogy, Tommy said: “Darien’s interest in all things Star Wars was quite phenomenal and his recall of facts was extraordinary.

“To many it is just escapism, but to equally as many, it is a world that they would love to be in.

Loved ones of Darien Baird at his Star Wars-themed funeral in Brechin
Many of those attending Darien’s funeral wore Star Wars outfits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Loved ones of Darien Baird at his Star Wars-themed funeral in Brechin
Mourners arriving to pay their respects to Darien with costumes from the film franchise. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Battles between good and evil, the Light and the Dark side, the Empire and the Republic.

“They are not just sci-fi fantasy but, in so many ways, the image of the world we live in with heroes and heroines, dictators, and those who strive for good. And Darien loved all of that.”

He also paid tribute to Darien – who would have turned 27 on September 19 – as a dad to Kalub, who was dressed as Darth Vader and carried a small Yoda at the funeral.

Tommy said: “Darien was a brilliant dad. He and Kalub were not just father and son, but the best of friends.

‘Darien’s spirit goes on like the Jedi characters he loved’

“Kalub went everywhere with his dad and was very competitive when they were on the Xbox.

“When Kalub became good on it, Darien might had been better taking Yoda’s advice: ‘If no mistake have you made, yet losing you are… a different game you should play.’”

Tommy said that an accident when Darien was just two – where he was kicked in the face by a horse – had an impact on his life.

He said: “When it happened, he was the walking wounded and even in the hospital he was able to say, ‘horse kicked me’, but the family were warned that the injuries were significant.

A Jedi knight carved into the coffin of Darien Baird at his funeral in Brechin
A Jedi knight carved into the end of Darien’s coffin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Darien Baird's green coffin at his funeral in Brechin
Darien’s green coffin to show his love of Celtic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Darien, despite his difficulties as a result of the accident, was a happy child, although he managed to get into a few scrapes over the years, and a lot of what happened is not for repeating here.”

He continued: “His life was tragically short, and no one expected to be here today.

“But here we are, and we have to accept that Darien has gone.

“His earthly body may be silent, but his spirit goes on like the Jedi characters he loved so much.

Wreaths at the funeral of Darien Baird in Brechin
Wreaths at Darien’s funeral. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Darien left this world because of a tragic accident on the Forfar to Montrose road.

“He fought bravely in hospital for two days but the outcome was inevitable that injuries were too extensive.

“Darien passed away knowing that he was loved with his family at his side.

“As the Jedi master Yoda says, ‘Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force.'”

