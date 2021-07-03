News / Courts Angus chip shop boss asked for sex act from 16-year-old in takeaway By Ross Gardiner July 3 2021, 9.00am Updated: July 23 2021, 9.35am David Crabb runs Trinity Fish Bar in Brechin. An Angus chip shop boss has been placed on the sex offenders register after demanding a schoolboy perform a sex act on him. David Crabb, who runs Trinity Fish Bar and Restaurant in Brechin, pled guilty to telling a 16-year-old to “get on his knees” and perform a sex act. The young boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also subjected to a slew of homophobic comments by 64-year-old Crabb the fortnight before. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]