Angus chip shop boss asked for sex act from 16-year-old in takeaway

An Angus chip shop boss has been placed on the sex offenders register after demanding a schoolboy perform a sex act on him.

David Crabb, who runs Trinity Fish Bar and Restaurant in Brechin, pled guilty to telling a 16-year-old to “get on his knees” and perform a sex act.

The young boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also subjected to a slew of homophobic comments by 64-year-old Crabb the fortnight before.