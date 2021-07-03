Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Angus chip shop boss asked for sex act from 16-year-old in takeaway

By Ross Gardiner
July 3 2021, 9.00am Updated: July 23 2021, 9.35am
David Crabb runs Trinity Fish Bar in Brechin.
An Angus chip shop boss has been placed on the sex offenders register after demanding a schoolboy perform a sex act on him.

David Crabb, who runs Trinity Fish Bar and Restaurant in Brechin, pled guilty to telling a 16-year-old to “get on his knees” and perform a sex act.

The young boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also subjected to a slew of homophobic comments by 64-year-old Crabb the fortnight before.

