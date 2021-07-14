Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee man cleared of raping teenager in the city two years ago

By Dave Finlay
July 14 2021, 7.00pm Updated: July 20 2021, 11.25am
Logan Boyle was cleared of rape after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh
A Dundee man was acquitted of raping a teenager after telling police he did not have sex with her when she had not consented.

Logan Boyle was accused of assaulting the then-16-year-old girl at a flat in Honeygreen Road, in Dundee, on April 20 in 2019.

During a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh Boyle, now 20, of Sibbald Street, Dundee, denied attacking and raping her and lodged a special defence of consent.

Boyle, then aged 17, had told officers during an interview the teenager had consented to intercourse with him and added: “I have never had sex when she has not consented.”

The teenage girl, now aged 18, told advocate depute Peter Ferguson QC that Boyle wanted to have sex with her again.

She said that Boyle had been drinking.

She said she told him: “It’s not happening”.

She told the court: “I made that clear to him.

“I tried to make that clear to him. He kept asking me and I kept making it clear.”

She said that she told him she did not want to do it but he “forced himself on us”.

A jury found the rape charge not proven on a majority verdict.

The trial judge, Lord Braid, told Boyle: “That is a verdict of acquittal.

“You are free to go.”

