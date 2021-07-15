News / Courts Convicted sex offender attacked women in Perthshire shop after ‘perverts’ chat By Jamie Buchan July 15 2021, 7.30am Updated: July 15 2021, 11.54am William Bannigan at Perth Sheriff Court A convicted sex offender chased down and battered two women in a Perthshire shop after he overheard one of them say: “There are perverts everywhere.” William Bannigan dragged one of his victims to the ground by her hair as she and her friend tried to escape through the locked storeroom of a Scotmid store in Rattray, near Blairgowrie. The 49-year-old, who was jailed for five months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2012, was allowed to walk free from court despite pleading guilty to two charges of assault. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]