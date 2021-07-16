Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
More Saints fans get match ban over allegations of violent clash at McDiarmid Park

By Jamie Buchan
July 16 2021, 1.56pm Updated: July 16 2021, 1.57pm
St Johnstone fans gathered at McDiarmid Park after the club's Scottish Cup victory.

More St Johnstone supporters have appeared in court following allegations of violence against police and security staff at McDiarmid Park.

The three fans are accused of being involved in chaotic scenes after the club’s historic Scottish Cup win in May.

It is alleged they threw flares, smoke bombs and glass bottles at officers during rowdy celebrations outside the stadium grounds.

Police at McDiarmid Park

Prosecutors claim security officer Margaret McKenna was struck by one of the missiles.

A total of 12 men, all from in or around Perth, have now appeared separately at the city’s sheriff court to face the same charge.

‘Disorderly crowd’

On Friday, Charlie Johnston, 21, of Nimmo Avenue; Cameron McIntosh, 20, of Broomside and Evan Punton, 20, of Lumsden Court, Almondbank, pled not guilty.

It is alleged they behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause fear or alarm, by being part of a “disorderly crowd.”

Fans gathered at McDiarmid Park to celebrate St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup win.

They are accused of shouting, swearing and throwing flares, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police officers and security staff working at the stadium.

The men are further accused of forcing their way through a perimeter gate and then kicking down a temporary security fence.

It is alleged they threw a number of glass bottles at police and security officers and kicked a lit firework towards police.

They face an alternative, similarly-worded breach of the peace charge.

They deny the charges.

Undertaking order

Johnston further denied a second charge which alleges he broke terms of an undertaking order which demanded that he sign in at his local police station during the first half of any St Johnstone FC game.

It is claimed he did not sign in during the Perth club’s clash with Preston on Tuesday.

All three were released on bail, with a special condition that they cannot attend any Saints games – either home and away – until their cases have been resolved.

Trials were set for February.

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.

