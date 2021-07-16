More Saints fans get match ban over allegations of violent clash at McDiarmid Park

More St Johnstone supporters have appeared in court following allegations of violence against police and security staff at McDiarmid Park.

The three fans are accused of being involved in chaotic scenes after the club’s historic Scottish Cup win in May.

It is alleged they threw flares, smoke bombs and glass bottles at officers during rowdy celebrations outside the stadium grounds.

Prosecutors claim security officer Margaret McKenna was struck by one of the missiles.

A total of 12 men, all from in or around Perth, have now appeared separately at the city’s sheriff court to face the same charge.

‘Disorderly crowd’

On Friday, Charlie Johnston, 21, of Nimmo Avenue; Cameron McIntosh, 20, of Broomside and Evan Punton, 20, of Lumsden Court, Almondbank, pled not guilty.

It is alleged they behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause fear or alarm, by being part of a “disorderly crowd.”

They are accused of shouting, swearing and throwing flares, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police officers and security staff working at the stadium.

The men are further accused of forcing their way through a perimeter gate and then kicking down a temporary security fence.

It is alleged they threw a number of glass bottles at police and security officers and kicked a lit firework towards police.

They face an alternative, similarly-worded breach of the peace charge.

They deny the charges.

Undertaking order

Johnston further denied a second charge which alleges he broke terms of an undertaking order which demanded that he sign in at his local police station during the first half of any St Johnstone FC game.

It is claimed he did not sign in during the Perth club’s clash with Preston on Tuesday.

All three were released on bail, with a special condition that they cannot attend any Saints games – either home and away – until their cases have been resolved.

Trials were set for February.

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.