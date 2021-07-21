Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Courts

Dunfermline roofer fined after ‘manipulative’ hotel jump threat

By Kirsty McIntosh
July 21 2021, 2.04pm Updated: July 21 2021, 2.05pm
Peter O'Sullivan.
A “manipulative” Dunfermline man who threatened to jump from the roof of a Scottish hotel in a row with his partner has been fined.

Peter O’Sullivan made the threats as part of a year-long campaign against the woman.

The 35-year-old roofer scrambled through a window of the Lauriston Hotel in Ardrossan.

He then messaged the woman as she sat in the car to force her to watch as he stood above a “20 or 30-foot” drop.

Constant rows

The court had previously heard O’Sullivan’s other behaviour included demanding that his ex-wife take her children with her as “chaperones” whenever she went shopping to ensure she was not meeting other men.

The abuse came to a head after a suspicious O’Sullivan demanded to see her mobile phone for proof that she was not messaging other men.

However, it was the woman who found material “of concern” when she asked to see his phone in return.

This resulted in a fight at a property in Dunfermline, which ended their relationship.

On Wednesday, solicitor Zander Flett told Dunfermline Sheriff Court O’Sullivan’s ex-wife had initiated divorce proceedings.

He said: “He accepts the relationship is over.

“There is an isolated incident in April 2019 where Mr O’Sullivan, who is a roofer to trade, went onto the roof of a one-storey extension.

The Lauriston Hotel in Ardrossan.

“Police were involved and spoke to the parties but were of the view that it did not need police involvement.”

He said the accused accepted the other actions narrated by the court but said he had been “under acute stress” at the time.

‘Manipulative’

O’Sullivan, of Blair Drive, Dunfermline, admitted engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive towards the woman between April 2019 and April last year at the Lauriston Hotel and an address in Dunfermline.

Sheriff Alastair Brown slammed O’Sullivan.

He said: “This was manipulative behaviour.

“It was abusive behaviour and its intention was to cause distress.

He fined O’Sullivan £300 and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.

