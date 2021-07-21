Dunfermline roofer fined after ‘manipulative’ hotel jump threat

A “manipulative” Dunfermline man who threatened to jump from the roof of a Scottish hotel in a row with his partner has been fined.

Peter O’Sullivan made the threats as part of a year-long campaign against the woman.

The 35-year-old roofer scrambled through a window of the Lauriston Hotel in Ardrossan.

He then messaged the woman as she sat in the car to force her to watch as he stood above a “20 or 30-foot” drop.

Constant rows

The court had previously heard O’Sullivan’s other behaviour included demanding that his ex-wife take her children with her as “chaperones” whenever she went shopping to ensure she was not meeting other men.

The abuse came to a head after a suspicious O’Sullivan demanded to see her mobile phone for proof that she was not messaging other men.

However, it was the woman who found material “of concern” when she asked to see his phone in return.

This resulted in a fight at a property in Dunfermline, which ended their relationship.

On Wednesday, solicitor Zander Flett told Dunfermline Sheriff Court O’Sullivan’s ex-wife had initiated divorce proceedings.

He said: “He accepts the relationship is over.

“There is an isolated incident in April 2019 where Mr O’Sullivan, who is a roofer to trade, went onto the roof of a one-storey extension.

“Police were involved and spoke to the parties but were of the view that it did not need police involvement.”

He said the accused accepted the other actions narrated by the court but said he had been “under acute stress” at the time.

‘Manipulative’

O’Sullivan, of Blair Drive, Dunfermline, admitted engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive towards the woman between April 2019 and April last year at the Lauriston Hotel and an address in Dunfermline.

Sheriff Alastair Brown slammed O’Sullivan.

He said: “This was manipulative behaviour.

“It was abusive behaviour and its intention was to cause distress.

He fined O’Sullivan £300 and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.