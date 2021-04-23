Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dunfermline man threatened to jump from a hotel roof as part of a year-long campaign of abuse against his ex-partner.

Peter O’Sullivan scrambled through a window of the Lauriston Hotel in Ardrossan after the couple had an argument.

He then messaged the woman as she sat in the car, forcing her to watch.

Over the course of the year, O’Sullivan demanded she take her children with her as “chaperones” whenever she went shopping to ensure she was not meeting other men.

The abuse came to a head after a suspicious O’Sullivan demanded to see her mobile phone for proof she was not messaging other men.

However, it was the woman who found material “of concern” when she asked to see his phone in return.

This resulted in a fight at a property in Dunfermline, which ended their relationship.

Onlooker tried to talk him down from roof

Fiscal depute Lauren McMannus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The complainer is the former partner of the accused.

“They resided together until their separation.

“The couple have no children together but the complainer has two children.

“In April 2019 the complainer and the accused had a stay away at the Lauriston Hotel in Ardrossan.

“They were both consuming alcohol and there was an argument.

“The complainer went to her vehicle to calm down.

“Whilst in her vehicle she received a message that he had clambered out the bedroom window and climbed onto the hotel roof.

“She looked up and saw the accused on the roof. He was shouting at her to come in and if she didn’t he would jump.”

Ms McMannus said a second witness tried to persuade O’Sullivan to come down from the roof but was sworn at.

“The complainer was concerned he would jump and it was around 20 or 30ft to the ground.

“Police were called. By the time the police arrived the accused had made his way down.”

‘Matters of concern’ on phone

She continued: “During the relationship the accused would repeatedly ask the complainer if she was being unfaithful.

“On occasions she was going shopping he would insist she took one of her children with her, effectively as a chaperone, to ensure that she wasn’t using her shopping trips to be unfaithful.

“In April 2020 they were within their home and got into an argument whereby the accused was accusing his partner of cheating on him and and was demanding to see her mobile telephone for evidence of his concerns.

“She gave him her phone but asked to see his.

“As it happened there was matters of concern on the accused’s phone and she challenged him, at which point he became aggressive and tried to grab the phone.

“She moved to the kitchen from the living room but he followed and tried to get the phone back and there was a struggle.”

O’Sullivan, 34, admitted engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive towards the woman between April 2019 and April last year at the Lauriston Hotel and an address in Dunfermline.

Sentence on O’Sullivan, of Blair Drive, Dunfermline, was deferred.