Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Eight men appear in court over Dundee funeral motorcade allegations

By Ciaran shanks
July 22 2021, 6.00pm Updated: July 23 2021, 8.07am
Dundee Sheriff Court

A car, motorcycles and quad bikes were driven dangerously by eight men as part of a funeral motorcade, prosecutors say.

The offences are allegedly linked to a motorcade which followed the coffin of Grant Hutchison, whose funeral was held on November 16.

The eight men appeared for separate hearings at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims.

Their offences are said to have happened across the Kirkton area of Dundee.

