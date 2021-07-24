News / Courts ‘The problem is not with his breathing but with his thinking’ — Fife teenager thrown in cells for court mask breaches By Kirsty McIntosh July 24 2021, 9.00am Updated: July 25 2021, 9.07am Sheriff Alastair Brown remanded Canning at Dunfermline Sheriff Court A teenager found himself thrown in the cells after repeatedly removing his mask in a Fife court. An enraged sheriff ordered that James Canning be taken below after he ignored repeated orders to keep his mask on. Current restrictions require all those attending at court to wear a mask unless addressing a sheriff. Canning was attending Dunfermline [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]