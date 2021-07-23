Friday court round-up — Frying pan, plastic pitcher and pistol

Have a happier weekend than this lot, everyone.

Frying pan

A Perth man who admitted abusive behaviour towards his ex-wife has been admonished after a court heard how he was hit over the head with a frying pan during their rocky nine-year marriage.

Piotr Kurzawski shouted and swore at his former partner Agata, before chasing her out of his home in Colonsay Street on January 9.

Perth Sheriff Cour heard he shouted and swore at her in an Asda car park a few weeks later, using a highly offensive Polish term for “woman”.

Kurzawski was allowed to walk free from court after Sheriff Craig McSherry decided his actions did not warrant a community payback order or a fine.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale said: “The relationship was not without violence on her part.

“He was hit over the head with a frying pan on one occasion.”

Sheriff McSherry told Kurzawski: “I do not consider a community payback order is appropriate and a financial penalty would effectively be a penalty against your family.

“Given the circumstances, you will be admonished.”

Naked grappling

Dunfermline man Gideon Stewart threatened to cut off the heads of police officers after grappling, naked, with them in his home. Sentence was deferred for reports.

Handgun charge

A 30-year-old man was allegedly seen on a Dundee roundabout with a handgun.

Afraz Mughal is said to have possessed the imitation firearm with the intent of causing a woman to believe unlawful violence would be used against her.

It is alleged Mughal was caught with the handgun on July 19 at the roundabout of Old Glamis Road, Gilburn Road and Forres Avenue.

A second charge alleges Mughal was found in possession of the same weapon at his home address on Old Glamis Road, without holding a firearms certificate, on July 20.

On the same date, prosecutors say he was found in possession of cannabis with the intention of supplying it.

Mughal appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Mughal was released on bail.

Kilted Kangaroo

A woman is to stand trial accused of using a plastic pitcher to attack a man at a Dundee bar.

Casey Mitchell, 19, allegedly assaulted Rio Allan at the Kilted Kangaroo, Roseangle, on May 16.

Mitchell, of Fintryside, denies throwing a can at him and repeatedly striking him on the head with a plastic pitcher.

It is alleged Mitchell also punched Mr Allan on the head repeatedly to his injury.

A trial was fixed for March and Mitchell was released on bail on the condition she does not enter the bar.

Pled for mercy

Johnathon Lawrie, from Kingseat, Fife wept and pleaded with a sheriff as he was jailed for dangerous driving. He caused a crash which resulted in a young female passenger being thrown from the window of his car.

