Married Broughty Ferry man came clean about £50k affair by showing intimate photos to woman’s husband

A Broughty Ferry man revealed his affair with a workmate’s wife by showing him intimate photos of her, a court has heard.

Faisal Naseem, who spent £50k on his lover, ended up in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court after disclosing photographs to his colleague in July, last year.

The court heard that Naseem had started the affair because he was struggling to come to terms with the murder of his best friend Steven