Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

‘He’s lucky he never went under the wheels’ – Buckfast-fuelled driver dragged six police officers over stinger in Perth car park

By Jamie Buchan
August 25 2021, 7.00am
General view of a Police Stinger Spike Strip deployed on a road
A Buckfast-fuelled motorist dragged six police officers across a Perth car park as they tried to stop him from driving into the path of playing children.

William Mason reversed over a stinger and smashed into a police car as constables clung onto his vehicle at the end of a tense stand-off outside his home in Strathtay Road.

After he was pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed on the ground, he said of one officer: “He’s lucky he never went under the f***ing wheels.”

The 37-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to driving dangerously while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He admitted endangering the lives of six officers on June 11, last year.

The scene of the altercation in Strathtay Road, Perth

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said the area, a small car park at the edge of the street, was busy with families and children on bicycles.

“At 2.46pm, police received an anonymous call that a male dressed in orange was under the influence.

“The caller had expressed concern about a female resident there.”

Two officers arrived and spoke to the woman, who told them Mason was intoxicated and sitting in his car across the street.

“She did not want to make any complaint about the accused,” Mr Sweeney said.

“Police officers traced Mr Mason, who was wearing orange shorts, in the driver’s seat of his black Mercedes car.

“The vehicle was parked across a garage, facing towards a steep grass bank.”

Empty bottle of Buckfast

Mr Sweeney said: “Police asked him to leave the area and stay with a friend.

“They offered him transport to get there but he refused, stating he would stay inside the car.”

Strathtay Road

Mr Sweeney said the car’s doors were locked.

“The driver’s side window was partially open and the constables could smell alcohol come from inside the car.

“There was an open bottle of Buckfast on the passenger seat.

“It appeared to be empty.”

Officers made repeated requests to Mason to exit the vehicle.

“He refused each time and made threats to drive away.

Officers moved their car to the rear of Mason’s Mercedes to stop him driving onto the street.

“The accused said that if the police tried to enter the car, he would drive off,” said Mr Sweeney.

“He started the ignition, and then switched it off.”

Call for back-up

Police called for back up and four other officers were scrambled to the scene.

“A stinger device was deployed at the rear of the accused’s car.

“Repeated efforts were made by all officers to ask the accused to exit the vehicle.

“When the accused made further threats to drive off, officers told him that children were on the street on their bicycles nearby.”

He said: “The accused revved the engine.

“Constable Samuel Ness utilised a hammer to shatter the offside window as the accused began to reverse.

“The vehicle went over the stinger and collided with the police vehicle.

“Four constables all took hold of the accused in an attempt to remove him from the vehicle, while another constable tried to open the driver’s door.”

Mr Sweeney said: “The accused put the car into forward gear and revved excessively.

“The vehicle then accelerated sharply, pulling the officers along with the vehicle and collided with the embankment, which the car climbed before coming to a stop.

“The car then reversed down the embankment.”

Officers pulled Mason out of the car handcuffed him.

Mr Sweeney said the police involved suffered cuts but did not require medical treatment.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence until next month for background reports.

Father-of-five Mason, of Cluny Terrace, Perth, was released on bail.

