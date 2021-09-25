Speeding Fife businessman avoids ban after plea to save minibus hire company

A minibus firm boss was caught driving at almost 100mph in a high-powered sports car on one of Fife’s busiest roads.

Moeen Ramzen was at the wheel of a BMW when he was clocked by police near Lochgelly.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 32-year-old was on his way home from work at the time.

However, he was allowed to keep his licence after the court was told he needs to travel all over Britain with his firm.

Admitted letting speed creep up

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said: “The time of the offence was 9pm.

“He was caught by a camera on the A92 doing 99mph in a 70mph limit and was not offered a fixed penalty due to the nature of the offence.

“At the time of the offence visibility was clear, it was daylight and weather conditions were dry.”

Ramzen’s defence solicitor said his client travels the length and breadth of the UK to drop off and collect minibuses hired from the firm he co-owns with his father, Ace car and van hire.

He added the business had suffered during lockdown, with the family relying on another business, The Day-Today store in Rosyth, for funds.

He told the court: “Mr Ramzen was going home after a shift at work.

“This was an offence committed in the heart of lockdown.

“He allowed his speed to increase to the level described.

“The A92 shares the characteristics of a motorway to a large extent – there’s a central reservation with no gaps and access to the dual carriageway is via long ramps rather than junctions.

“It’s a case that can be dealt with by either imposing points or a disqualification and this case is straddling the line.

“He is an experienced driver.”

Licence vital for business, court told

He continued: “He’s the co-owner of two family businesses – one is a local shop, the other is a minibus hire business.

“The hire business suffered badly in lockdown.

“It was effectively in hiatus and supported by the shop.

“It’s a family partnership with his father and he drives vans all over the country – they deliver the minibuses to the clients and collect them.

“He spends a lot of time on the road and covers 500 miles a week for the business.

“He could theoretically be going to Devon and getting public transport back.

“The business requires him to drive. This appears to be a one-off.”

Ramzen, of Dunfermline, was originally charged with dangerous driving but pled guilty to a lesser speeding charge.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said as he had pled guilty from the outset he would impose points rather than a ban.

Ramzen was handed six penalty points and fined £600.